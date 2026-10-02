Parveen Won Gold But Chen Won Hearts With This Gesture

Parveen Hooda and Chen Nien-chin's final bout highlighted the respect and camaraderie that exists in the sport of boxing.

IMAGE: Gold medallist India's Parveen Hooda celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 65kg final at the ASsian Games in Nagoya, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Parveen Hooda's victory marks a powerful redemption after a previous doping whereabouts failure.

Opponent Chen Nien-chin, a cancer survivor, displayed exceptional sportsmanship by celebrating Parveen's win.

Both boxers demonstrated immense resilience and made remarkable comebacks in their careers.

What happened after the final bell was perhaps even more special than the result itself.

Parveen Hooda and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin embraced in Nagoya on Friday, turning a fiercely fought boxing final into a beautiful moment of sportsmanship.

As soon as Parveen was declared the winner by a split decision, Chen hugged the Indian boxer and then lifted her into the air.

Parveen responded by raising Chen's hand, acknowledging the Taiwanese boxer's fighting spirit after a closely contested final.

It was a beautiful display of sportsmanship between two boxers whose journeys to the Asian Games final were shaped by setbacks, resilience and remarkable comebacks.

Parveen's Redemption And Chen's Resilience

IMAGE: Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin after losing the women's 65kg final against India's Parveen Hooda. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

For Parveen, the gold marked a powerful redemption. She had lost her Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medal following a doping whereabouts failure, but returned to the Games determined to put that disappointment behind her.

She beat a former world champion on her way to the final before edging Chen 3-2 to claim gold.

Chen knows all about overcoming adversity. The Taiwanese boxer was diagnosed with stage II Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019, just as she was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

She underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy before making her way back to high-level boxing.

Her comeback took her to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, and she has now added an Asian Games silver to her collection.

Two boxers, two very different battles, and one wonderful moment of camaraderie.

In a sport as physical as boxing, seeing Chen celebrate Parveen's victory so wholeheartedly was a reminder that there is plenty of respect between fighters beyond the ring.