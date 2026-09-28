'Embarrassing situation': Pakistan Volleyball Team Taken to Wrong Venue At Asian Games

Logistical mismanagement continues to plague the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Pakistan's volleyball team, led by captain Murad Jehan, experiencing significant delays and frustration after being taken to the incorrect venue ahead of their crucial match.

IMAGE: Pakistan's athletes during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan volleyball captain Murad Jehan reported significant logistical mismanagement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including being taken to the wrong venue.

The team's bus driver took a wrong turn, causing a delay and leaving the players with insufficient time for a proper warm-up before their match against Uzbekistan.

Players were forced to change into their playing kit on the moving bus due to the time constraints caused by the detour.

Despite the disruption, Pakistan secured a 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan, marking their second successive win in the tournament.

Complaints of logistical mismanagement continued to mount at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, with Pakistan volleyball captain Murad Jehan saying his team were taken to the wrong venue ahead of their Pool A match against Uzbekistan.

A glum-looking Jehan took to Instagram to vent his frustration at what he termed "another mismanagement" at the Games.

Team Faces Embarrassing Situation

"We have a very important match and the bus driver doesn't know which gymnasium we are going to play," he said in a video from the bus.

"He took a wrong way and came to a wrong gymnasium and now we are short of time. It's an embarrassing situation," he added.

"We did not expect this from Japan. This should not have happened." Games organisers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Impact on Preparation and Performance

Jehan said the detour left the squad with no time for a proper warm-up, forcing players to change into their playing kit on the moving bus.

"Really disappointing situation. This is not the only mismanagement that athletes are facing here," he said, adding food was not always available to athletes at dining areas following their training sessions.

Pakistan brushed off the disruption once they reached the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium, cruising to their second successive victory with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan.

On Saturday, the Games' chief organiser apologised for widespread logistical glitches, explaining that a late influx of approximately 2,000 additional athletes and team officials had overwhelmed operational planning.