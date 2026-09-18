Organisers apologise after playing North Korea's anthem before South Korea's hockey match

South Korea's men's hockey team faced confusion when organisers mistakenly played North Korea's banned national anthem before their match, compounding earlier complaints regarding organistional issues at the Asian Games.

IMAGE: South Korea secured a 5–0 victory over Bangladesh in the men’s hockey competition at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday. Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points South Korea's men's hockey team heard North Korea's national anthem instead of their own prior to their match against Bangladesh in Gifu, Japan.

The stadium announcer immediately apologised on air, admitting they played a completely different song.

The mistake carried heavy tension, as North Korean symbols and anthems are banned in South Korea, and the two countries remain technically at war.

This anthem mix-up compounds ongoing organisational complaints from the South Korean delegation regarding accommodation and transport.

The South Korean men's hockey team were left bemused before their Asian Games match against Bangladesh on Friday when North Korea's national anthem was played instead of their own.

Lined up before the match, the South Korean players looked around in confusion as the anthem rang out at Green Stadium in Gifu, Japan.

The stadium announcer was quick to apologise for the mistake.

"We are really sorry, terribly sorry. National anthem for the Republic of Korea, we played a different song," he said.

"I'm really sorry."

South Korea won the match 5-0.

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Technical Conflict and Political Tensions

The North Korean national anthem is banned in South Korea along with other symbols of their wartime foes.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, meaning the North and South are still technically at war.

The Asian Games organising committee did not provide immediate comment on the anthem mix-up.

South Korea has complained of a number of organisational problems at the Games, with basketball players unhappy with the size of their rooms and transport issues disrupting preparations for the men's soccer team, the defending champions.