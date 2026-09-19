Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Meet Team India's flag bearers

IMAGE: Carrying the Tricolour for Team India. Photograph: IOA/X

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The duo will carry the Tricolour as Team India officially begins its campaign at the continental showpiece.

IMAGE: Athletes of Bahrain in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Athletes of Afghanistan in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters