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Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Meet Team India's flag bearers

Updated: September 19, 2026 15:03 IST 1 Minute Read
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Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Carrying the Tricolour for Team India. Photograph: IOA/X

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

 

The duo will carry the Tricolour as Team India officially begins its campaign at the continental showpiece.

Asian Games

IMAGE: Athletes of Bahrain in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Afghanistan players

IMAGE: Athletes of Afghanistan in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Japan

IMAGE: Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces raise the national flag during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

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Pawan SehrawatManu BhakerAichiTricolour as Team India

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