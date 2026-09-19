Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Meet Team India's flag bearers

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
The duo will carry the Tricolour as Team India officially begins its campaign at the continental showpiece.
Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
The duo will carry the Tricolour as Team India officially begins its campaign at the continental showpiece.
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