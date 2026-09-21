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Aich-Nagoya Asian Games: China Dominates Early Medal Standings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 21, 2026 19:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after day two, revealing China's dominant lead and India's current standing at 12th place.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 38 medals, including 23 gold.
  • Japan and Republic of Korea secure second and third positions respectively in the early standings.
  • India is currently ranked 12th, having secured 6 medals (4 silver, 2 bronze).
  • Kazakhstan and Thailand are among the top five nations after the second day of competition.
  • A total of 29 countries have registered on the medal board, showcasing widespread participation.

Following is the medals tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the second official day of the competitions here on Monday.

Asian Games Day 2 Medal Standings

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1.People's Republic of China2310538
2.Japan8121232
3.Republic of Korea531523
4.Kazakhstan4138
5.Thailand3104
6.Hong Kong, China2338
7.Chinese Taipei1326
8.Macao, China1304
9.Myanmar1113
9.Uzbekistan1113
11.Kuwait1023
12.India0426
13.Indonesia0167
14.Iraq0123
15.Jordan0112
15.Lebanon0112
15.Singapore0112
18.Qatar0101
19.Cambodia0044
20.Kyrgyzstan0033
20.Vietnam0033
22.Saudi Arabia0022
22.Malaysia0022
22.Philippines0022
25.Brunei Darussalam0011
25.Islamic Republic of Iran0011
25.Mongolia0011
25.Pakistan0011
25.Tajikistan0011
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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