Aich-Nagoya Asian Games: China Dominates Early Medal Standings

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after day two, revealing China's dominant lead and India's current standing at 12th place.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 38 medals, including 23 gold.

Japan and Republic of Korea secure second and third positions respectively in the early standings.

India is currently ranked 12th, having secured 6 medals (4 silver, 2 bronze).

Kazakhstan and Thailand are among the top five nations after the second day of competition.

A total of 29 countries have registered on the medal board, showcasing widespread participation.

Following is the medals tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the second official day of the competitions here on Monday.

Asian Games Day 2 Medal Standings