Aich-Nagoya Asian Games: China Dominates Early Medal Standings

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after day two, revealing China's dominant lead and India's current standing at 12th place.
Key Points
- China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 38 medals, including 23 gold.
- Japan and Republic of Korea secure second and third positions respectively in the early standings.
- India is currently ranked 12th, having secured 6 medals (4 silver, 2 bronze).
- Kazakhstan and Thailand are among the top five nations after the second day of competition.
- A total of 29 countries have registered on the medal board, showcasing widespread participation.
Following is the medals tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the second official day of the competitions here on Monday.
Asian Games Day 2 Medal Standings
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1.
|People's Republic of China
|23
|10
|5
|38
|2.
|Japan
|8
|12
|12
|32
|3.
|Republic of Korea
|5
|3
|15
|23
|4.
|Kazakhstan
|4
|1
|3
|8
|5.
|Thailand
|3
|1
|0
|4
|6.
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|3
|3
|8
|7.
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8.
|Macao, China
|1
|3
|0
|4
|9.
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9.
|Uzbekistan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11.
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12.
|India
|0
|4
|2
|6
|13.
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|6
|7
|14.
|Iraq
|0
|1
|2
|3
|15.
|Jordan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15.
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15.
|Singapore
|0
|1
|1
|2
|18.
|Qatar
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19.
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|20.
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|20.
|Vietnam
|0
|0
|3
|3
|22.
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22.
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22.
|Philippines
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25.
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25.
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25.
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25.
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25.
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|1
|1