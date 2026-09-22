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China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 22, 2026 19:48 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after the third day of competition, revealing China's dominant lead, Japan and Korea's strong performances, and India's current standing among the top nations.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 53 medals, including 32 golds, after the third day.
  • Japan is in second place with 46 medals, followed by Korea in third with 27 medals.
  • India is currently ranked eighth, having secured 7 medals in total, comprising 1 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.
  • Kazakhstan and Thailand round out the top five, demonstrating strong performances early in the competition.
  • A total of 35 countries have registered at least one medal, highlighting the widespread participation and competitive nature of the Asian Games.

Following is the medals tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the third official day of the competitions.

Asian Games Day Three Medal Standings

The Aich-Nagoya Asian Games have seen intense competition, with nations vying for top honours. After the third day, the medal standings show a clear leader, with other countries making their mark across various events.

 
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1.China3213853
2.Japan11161946
3.Korea641727
4.Kazakhstan61512
5.Thailand4116
6.Hong Kong35412
7.Tajikistan2114
8.India1427
9.Uzbekistan1416
10.Chinese Taipei1359
11.Iran1315
11.Singapore1315
13.Macao, China1304
14.Jordan1113
14.Myanmar1113
16.Malaysia1034
16.Vietnam1034
18.Kuwait1023
19.Bahrain0202
20.Indonesia0178
21.Philippines0134
22.Iraq0123
23.Lebanon0112
23.Qatar0112
25.Afghanistan0101
25.Sri Lanka0101
25.Turkmenistan0101
28.Cambodia0044
29.Kyrgyzstan0033
30.Saudi Arabia0022
30.Pakistan0022
32.Brunei Darussalam0011
32.Mongolia0011
32.Syria0011

India's Performance And Regional Overview

India's contingent is striving for medals, currently holding the eighth position. The Asian Games serve as a crucial platform for athletes across the continent to showcase their talent and compete at a high level, often setting the stage for future international competitions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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