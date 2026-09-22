China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after the third day of competition, revealing China's dominant lead, Japan and Korea's strong performances, and India's current standing among the top nations.
Key Points
- China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 53 medals, including 32 golds, after the third day.
- Japan is in second place with 46 medals, followed by Korea in third with 27 medals.
- India is currently ranked eighth, having secured 7 medals in total, comprising 1 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.
- Kazakhstan and Thailand round out the top five, demonstrating strong performances early in the competition.
- A total of 35 countries have registered at least one medal, highlighting the widespread participation and competitive nature of the Asian Games.
Following is the medals tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the third official day of the competitions.
Asian Games Day Three Medal Standings
The Aich-Nagoya Asian Games have seen intense competition, with nations vying for top honours. After the third day, the medal standings show a clear leader, with other countries making their mark across various events.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1.
|China
|32
|13
|8
|53
|2.
|Japan
|11
|16
|19
|46
|3.
|Korea
|6
|4
|17
|27
|4.
|Kazakhstan
|6
|1
|5
|12
|5.
|Thailand
|4
|1
|1
|6
|6.
|Hong Kong
|3
|5
|4
|12
|7.
|Tajikistan
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8.
|India
|1
|4
|2
|7
|9.
|Uzbekistan
|1
|4
|1
|6
|10.
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|3
|5
|9
|11.
|Iran
|1
|3
|1
|5
|11.
|Singapore
|1
|3
|1
|5
|13.
|Macao, China
|1
|3
|0
|4
|14.
|Jordan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|14.
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16.
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|3
|4
|16.
|Vietnam
|1
|0
|3
|4
|18.
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|2
|3
|19.
|Bahrain
|0
|2
|0
|2
|20.
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|7
|8
|21.
|Philippines
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22.
|Iraq
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23.
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|23.
|Qatar
|0
|1
|1
|2
|25.
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25.
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25.
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28.
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|29.
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|30.
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30.
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32.
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32.
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32.
|Syria
|0
|0
|1
|1
India's Performance And Regional Overview
India's contingent is striving for medals, currently holding the eighth position. The Asian Games serve as a crucial platform for athletes across the continent to showcase their talent and compete at a high level, often setting the stage for future international competitions.