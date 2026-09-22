China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after the third day of competition, revealing China's dominant lead, Japan and Korea's strong performances, and India's current standing among the top nations.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 53 medals, including 32 golds, after the third day.

Japan is in second place with 46 medals, followed by Korea in third with 27 medals.

India is currently ranked eighth, having secured 7 medals in total, comprising 1 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.

Kazakhstan and Thailand round out the top five, demonstrating strong performances early in the competition.

A total of 35 countries have registered at least one medal, highlighting the widespread participation and competitive nature of the Asian Games.

Following is the medals tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the third official day of the competitions.

Asian Games Day Three Medal Standings

The Aich-Nagoya Asian Games have seen intense competition, with nations vying for top honours. After the third day, the medal standings show a clear leader, with other countries making their mark across various events.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 32 13 8 53 2. Japan 11 16 19 46 3. Korea 6 4 17 27 4. Kazakhstan 6 1 5 12 5. Thailand 4 1 1 6 6. Hong Kong 3 5 4 12 7. Tajikistan 2 1 1 4 8. India 1 4 2 7 9. Uzbekistan 1 4 1 6 10. Chinese Taipei 1 3 5 9 11. Iran 1 3 1 5 11. Singapore 1 3 1 5 13. Macao, China 1 3 0 4 14. Jordan 1 1 1 3 14. Myanmar 1 1 1 3 16. Malaysia 1 0 3 4 16. Vietnam 1 0 3 4 18. Kuwait 1 0 2 3 19. Bahrain 0 2 0 2 20. Indonesia 0 1 7 8 21. Philippines 0 1 3 4 22. Iraq 0 1 2 3 23. Lebanon 0 1 1 2 23. Qatar 0 1 1 2 25. Afghanistan 0 1 0 1 25. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1 25. Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 28. Cambodia 0 0 4 4 29. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 3 3 30. Saudi Arabia 0 0 2 2 30. Pakistan 0 0 2 2 32. Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1 32. Mongolia 0 0 1 1 32. Syria 0 0 1 1

India's Performance And Regional Overview

India's contingent is striving for medals, currently holding the eighth position. The Asian Games serve as a crucial platform for athletes across the continent to showcase their talent and compete at a high level, often setting the stage for future international competitions.