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China Dominates Asian Games Medals Tally After Day 12

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 21:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 12, highlighting China's commanding lead and India's current standing among the top performing nations.

Key Points

  • China maintains a significant lead in the Asian Games medals tally with 288 total medals.
  • Japan and South Korea secure second and third positions respectively after Day 12.
  • India is currently ranked eighth, having accumulated 64 medals.
  • Uzbekistan and Iran round out the top five countries in the standings.
  • The comprehensive list details the performance of 20 nations, including their gold, silver, and bronze counts.

Following is the medals tally after Day 12 of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Asian Games Day 12 Standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

 

1 China 154 71 63 288

2 Japan 59 79 79 217

3 S Korea 30 30 53 113

4 Uzbekistan 16 21 19 56

5 Iran 12 17 13 42

6 Thailand 12 11 15 38

7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21

8 India 10 23 31 64

9 Kazakhstan 9 19 36 64

10 N Korea 7 8 9 24

11 Malaysia 6 5 13 24

12 HK, China 5 13 20 38

13 Indonesia 5 8 21 34

14 UAE 5 4 0 9

15 Kuwait 4 1 4 9

16 C Taipei 3 12 27 42

17 Qatar 3 6 5 14

18 Phillippines 3 5 14 22

19 Singapore 2 6 4 12

20 Tajikistan 2 3 7 12

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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