Asian Games: China Dominates Medals Tally, India Ranks 8th

Discover the latest Asian Games medals tally after Day 11, highlighting China's dominant lead, Japan and South Korea's strong performances, and India's current 8th position with 60 medals.

Key Points China leads the Asian Games medals tally with 275 total medals, including 150 gold.

Japan is in second place with 199 medals, and South Korea is third with 102 medals.

India is ranked 8th overall, having secured 60 medals, comprising 10 gold, 21 silver, and 29 bronze.

Uzbekistan and Thailand complete the top five positions in the current standings.

A total of 20 countries are listed with their respective gold, silver, bronze, and total medal counts.

Following is the medals tally after Day 11 of the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Asian Games Medals Standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 150 66 59 275

2 Japan 49 76 73 199

3 S Korea 24 30 48 102

4 Uzbekistan 16 19 19 54

5 Thailand 12 10 12 34

6 Iran 11 16 12 39

7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21

8 India 10 21 29 60

9 Kazakhstan 9 16 31 56

10 N Korea 7 6 7 20

11 Malaysia 6 5 12 23

12 HK, China 5 12 18 35

13 Kuwait 4 1 4 9

14 Chinese Taipei 3 10 26 39

15 Indonesia 3 7 20 30

16 Qatar 3 6 4 13

17 Phillippines 3 3 12 18

18 Singapore 2 6 3 11

19 Tajikistan 2 3 5 10

20 Vietnam 2 1 18 21.