India's Asian Games 2026 medal-winning athletes, including track and field stars Vithya Ramraj and Gurindervir Singh, were celebrated for their remarkable achievements and resilience at the 'Heart of Gold' event in Mumbai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian Asian Games 2026 medalists were honoured at the 'Heart of Gold' event in Mumbai on Saturday.

Vithya Ramraj was a standout performer, winning gold in the women's 4x400m relay, silver in mixed 4x400m relay, and bronze in 400m hurdles, setting a national record.

Gurindervir Singh and Harita Bhadra secured bronze as part of India's mixed 4x100m relay team, with Harita also winning bronze in the women's 200m.

Kabaddi player Aslam Inamdar was part of the men's team that clinched gold, remaining unbeaten throughout the Games.

Vithya Ramraj highlighted the collective effort and teamwork behind her relay gold, expressing gratitude for the recognition.

India's Asian Games 2026 medal-winning athletes, including track and field stars Vithya Ramraj and Gurindervir Singh, were on Saturday felicitated at an event titled 'Heart of Gold' here.

Celebrating Sporting Excellence

The event, organised by sports marketing management agency Elite Sports Management, celebrated the achievements and journeys of Vithya, Gurindervir, Harita Bhadra and kabaddi player Aslam Inamdar, recognising their sacrifices, resilience and teamwork behind their success.

Vithya was among the standout performers at the Games, winning gold in the women's 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles. Her 54.75-second performance in the hurdles was a national record, surpassing the long-standing mark held by PT Usha.

Gurindervir and Harita won bronze as part of India's mixed 4x100m relay team, while the latter also secured a bronze in the women's 200m.

Inamdar was part of India's men's kabaddi team that clinched gold, remaining unbeaten throughout the Games.

Vithya said winning gold in the women's 4x400m relay was an unforgettable experience and credited the collective effort of her teammates for the success.

"Every race, every setback and every day of training brought us closer to it. The medals I won with my teammates reflect the trust and hard work we shared, and I'm grateful we had the opportunity to celebrate those journeys at Heart of Gold," she said.