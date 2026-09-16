Indian Boxers' Road To LA 2028 Olympics Revealed By BFI

The Boxing Federation of India has unveiled a strategic new selection policy, making Asian Games 2026 medals a direct pathway for Indian boxers to the 2027 World Boxing Championships, the crucial first qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Asian Games 2026 medallists will secure direct entry to the 2027 World Boxing Championships, the initial qualifier for the LA 2028 Olympics.

The BFI's new selection policy establishes a clear, four-stage pathway for Indian boxers aiming for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Gold medallists from the 10th Elite National Championships will serve as reserve entries or main entries for specific weight categories.

Boxers who reach quota bouts but miss qualification at the World Championships will advance directly to the Asian Qualifiers.

The policy aims to provide a structured route for consistent performance leading to Olympic participation.

Indian boxers finishing on the podium at the upcoming Asian Games will directly qualify for next year's World Boxing Championships, which is the first Olympic qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the BFI announced on Wednesday. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has released an expansive selection policy focused on having the maximum number of boxers for the LA Games. The policy lays down a four-stage pathway based on the qualification system developed by World Boxing and approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the BFI said in a media release.

Pathway To Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

According to the World Boxing criteria, the 2027 World Boxing Championships will be the first qualifying event, followed by the Asian Qualifier in China and two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028. "Asian Games 2026 medallists will be selected as the main entry in their respective weight categories. The gold medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships shall serve as the reserve entry in that weight category," said the circular issued by BFI this week.

According to the policy, for weight categories in which India has not won a medal at the Asian Games as well as for LA 2028 Olympic weight categories that were not part of the Asian Games, the gold medallist of the 10th Elite National Championships shall be selected as the main entry. Boxers who reach the quota bout round but fail to win a quota place at the World Championships will receive direct entry to the Asian Qualifiers. The remaining slots will be filled through a ranking selection trial among the national campers, after the boxers have entered the national coaching camp through the dedicated pathways. A similar process will be followed for the two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028, to be held in Italy and Hungary.

BFI President On New Selection Framework

"This policy has been framed to give our boxers a clear and structured route to Los Angeles 2028, built around consistent performance at the National Coaching Camp and at World Boxing's qualification events," said BFI President Ajay Singh. The national coaching camp will start with the medallist of 10th Elite National Championships, Asian Games medallists and any wild cards to be selected by the BFI selection committee, as per the provisions mentioned in the policy. For the non-Olympic weight categories, the gold medallist of the National Championships will serve as main entry to the 2027 World Championships, while the silver medallist will serve as the reserve.