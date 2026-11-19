Asian Games silver medallist Vidarsha K Vinod has been appointed as Assistant Director in the Kerala State Sports Directorate, marking a new chapter for the celebrated shooter and reinforcing the state's commitment to its athletes.

Key Points Asian Games silver medallist Vidarsha K Vinod entered Kerala government service on Thursday.

She was appointed as Assistant Director in the State Sports Directorate by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Vinod secured two silver medals in shooting at the 20th Asian Games.

Chief Minister Satheesan emphasised the importance of providing secure futures for sporting champions.

Vidarsha K Vinod, who won two silver medals in shooting at the 20th Asian Games, on Thursday entered Keralam government service.

Kerala Honours Sporting Excellence

Vinod was handed over an appointment letter by Chief Minister V D Satheesan for the post of Assistant Director in the State Sports Directorate.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) shared photographs of the CM handing over the appointment letter to Vinod.

Satheesan, referring to it in an X post, said that his day began on a "truly heartwarming note" as he had the pleasure of handing over the appointment order to Vinod at his office.

"Having brought immense pride to Keralam and the nation through her remarkable achievements on the international stage, Vidarsha now begins a new chapter as Assistant Director in the State Sports Directorate."

"It was particularly special to share this proud moment with her family, who have been part of her inspiring journey. O J Janeesh, (Minister for Sports), also joined us on the occasion," the CM said.

He further said that sporting champions deserve not only recognition for their achievements but also opportunities to build a secure and fulfilling future.

He wished Vinod every success in her new role and the many more milestones ahead.

"May her journey continue to inspire the next generation of sporting talent in Keralam," he added.

Vinod secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event and the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.