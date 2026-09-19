Asian Games Kick Off: India's Medal Hopes And Flag Bearers

The 20th Asian Games have officially begun in Nagoya, featuring a grand opening ceremony and India's 501-member contingent, led by flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat, already making strides in early events like women's cricket and teqball.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya with a high-tech ceremony.

India's 501-member contingent is led by flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat.

India's women's cricket team has already reached the semifinals after defeating hosts Japan.

Teqball, a new sport, sees India's Quimcy D'Souza competing for a bronze medal.

India aims to build on its best-ever performance at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The 20th Asian Games officially got underway here on Saturday with a high-tech Opening Ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, marking the start of the continental sporting extravaganza after a chaotic buildup.

The two-hour ceremony began in the presence of Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Prince Akishino, the president of the Games, and Princess Kiko, along with Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

India's Contingent And Early Medal Hopes

India's double Olympic medalist from Paris 2024 Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat will lead the 501-member contingent at the athletes' parade, with Sehrawat replacing shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as flag-bearer after the latter did not receive his ceremonial kit in time.

The Games will be formally inaugurated in the presence of the Japanese Crown Prince.

Some events have already begun, including women's cricket, where Harmanpreet Kaur-led India entered the semifinals after an eight-wicket win over hosts Japan on Friday.

India are also in the hunt of a medal in teqball, which is making its Asian Games debut, after Quimcy D'Souza lost her women's singles semifinal on Saturday and will now compete for bronze.

India produced their best-ever Asian Games performance in Hangzhou in 2023, returning with 106 medals, including 28 gold, to finish fourth on the standings.