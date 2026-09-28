Asian Games Champions Return To Hero's Welcome At IGI Airport

Indian Asian Games gold medalists in kabaddi and shooting were greeted with a jubilant reception at IGI Airport, celebrating their remarkable achievements and inspiring future sporting aspirations.

Key Points India's Asian Games kabaddi men's and women's teams received a festive welcome at IGI Airport after winning gold.

Shooting gold medalists Kamaljeet Singh and Suruchi Singh also arrived to cheers, celebrating their 10m air pistol mixed team victory.

Kabaddi captains Sunil Kumar and Pushpa Rana expressed pride in their teams' performance and called for kabaddi's inclusion in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Manisha Kumari, a women's kabaddi player, thanked the BSF for their support, highlighting the determination of the athletes.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi shared their excitement, with Suruchi noting her gold on Asian Games debut and India's strength in the event.

The IGI Airport turned festive as India's Asian Games kabaddi champions returned home to a warm reception, with the shooters, led by gold winners Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet Singh, arriving soon after to extend the celebrations.

Family members, neighbours and fellow players gathered in large numbers well before the scheduled arrival of the gold winning men's and women's teams. The wait turned into a burst of celebration when the first glimpse of the returning heroes was caught from a distance.

Kabaddi Captains Speak On Gold Victory

"High morale led us to the gold. I am very happy to see this kind of reception. I hope Kabaddi becomes an Olympic sport one day," Indian men's kabaddi team captain Sunil Kumar told PTI amid the deafening beat of the celebratory dhol.

"We have shown yet again that we are the best kabaddi-playing nation in the world. Retaining the title is very pleasing. I am proud of my boys. Our team showcased tremendous heart, soul and game to win the deserving gold," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, women's team captain Pushpa Rana said her side delivered when it mattered most to clinch the gold despite stiff resistance from Iran in the final.

She too called for the inclusion of kabaddi in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

"Our opponent (Iran) really fought well but we were the better team in terms of both talent and experience. Yes, the sport is becoming popular worldwide though India is thoroughly dominating it.

"It's high time that kabaddi is included in the Commonwealth Games and hopefully in the Olympics one day," Rana told PTI.

BSF Support And Shooter's Triumph

Women's kabaddi player Manisha Kumari, who was welcomed by a BSF band, thanked the security forces for helping her achieve the feat.

"I am ever grateful to the BSF for their unrelenting support for me. We had no pressure. We went in determined to win the gold and we did it."

Just when the celebrations seemed to be winding down as the kabaddi players left for their respective destinations, the arrival of the shooters sparked another round of cheers.

The cynosure of all eyes was the pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi, who won the gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

"It was not easy to win a 10m air pistol mixed gold. It was tough and we held on to our nerves. I am happy for Suruchi who showed some great heart and tremendous form as we clinched the top honour," Kamaljeet said.

Suruchi said she was over the moon after winning gold on her Asian Games debut.

"It's slowly sinking in. I am extremely happy to win the gold in mixed pair. This will inspire me to do better in the future. India is very strong in this event and we hope to bag another medal in the Olympics in this category."