Asian Games: India's schedule on October 2

Last updated on: October 02, 2023 00:02 IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday, October 2.



Photograph: Kind Courtesy World Archery/X



Archery

India vs Malaysia - Recurve Mixed Team (1/8 Elimination)

India vs UAE - Compound Mixed Team (1/8 Elimination)

Singapore vs India - Compound Men's Team (1/8 Elimination)

Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami - Men's and women's Compound individual (1/16 Elimination)

Bhajan Kaur - Recurve Women's Individual (1/32 Elimination)

Ankita Bhakat, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara - Men's and women's Recurve Women's individual (1/16 Elimination)

Athletics

Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put)

Sandesh Jesse and Sarvesh Kushare - Men's High Jump (Qualification)

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkakath - Men's 800m (Heat 2 )

Krishan Kumar - Men's 800m (Heat 3)

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - Men's 400m Hurdles (Heat 1)

Yashas Palaksha - Men's 400m Hurdles (Heat 3)

Sinchal Kaveramma - Women's 400m Hurdles (Heat 2)

Vithya Ramra - Women's 400m Hurdles (Heat 1)

Pavithra Venkatesh - Pole Vault

Shaili Singh - Women's Long Jump

Priti and Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase (Final)

4 X 400m Relay - Mixed (Final)

Men's 400m (Final)

Badminton

Men's and women's singles - Round of 64

Doubles and mixed doubles - Round of 32

Bridge

Men's, women's and mixed team - Round-robin matches

Canoe Sprint

Niraj Verma - Men's Canoe Sprint Single 1,000m (Final)

Shivani Verma and Megha Peadeep - Women's Canoe Double 500m (Final)

Parvathy Geetha and Binita Chanu - Women's Kayak Double 500m (Final)

Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh - Men's Canoe Double 500m (Final)

Chess

Men's and women's team (Round 4)

Diving

London Singh - Men's 1m Springboard (Final)

Equestrian

Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun i- Eventing jumping (Team final and individual final)

Hockey

India vs Bangladesh - Preliminary Men's (Pool match)

Kabaddi

India vs Chinese Taipei - Women's Team (Group match)

Kurash

Jyoti Tokas - Women's 87kg (quarterfinal)

Yash Chauhan - Men 90kg (quarterfinal)

Roller skating

Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Inghale - Men's speed skating 3,000m relay

Sepaktakraw

India vs Singapore - Men's quadrant preliminary (Group match)

India vs Philippines - Women's quadrant preliminary (Group match)

India vs Philippines - Men's quadrant preliminary (Group match)

Squash

India vs Thailand - Mixed Doubles (Pool match)

Table Tennis

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee - Women's Doubles (Semi-final)

Where to watch: The events will be telecast LIVE across Sony Sports Network Channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.