News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start

Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: September 20, 2023 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kiran and Anshika Bharti compete in the lightweight women's double sculls at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian men's and women's rowing team made an impressive start at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

 

The Indian men's and women's Coxless Four team advanced to the final along with the men's coxed eights team, to keep themselves in the hunt for the medal.

The lightweight men's double sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, showed their grit with a second-place finish in the heats, clocking a time of 6:27.45.

Meanwhile, Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh also finished second in their respective heat with a time of 6:27.01. With this, they both qualify for the repechage round where they will compete for Final A berths!

IMAGE: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished second behind the Chinese in their men's double sculls heats in 6:27.01 to get to the repechage round . Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Meanwhile, the women's rowing team also started off on a positive note.

Kiran and Anshika Bharti, the Indian Lightweight Women's Double Sculls duo, secured fourth spot in their heat by clocking a time of 7:27.57, and will next compete in the repechage round for a place in the final.

In the men's doubles coxless, India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third by registering a timing of 6:42.59.

IMAGE: The Indian women’s Fours team of P B Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam and Rukmani finished sixth in the preliminary race to qualify for the final. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian women’s Fours team of P B Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam and Rukmani warmed up for the final with a sixth place finish in 7:09.07 in the preliminary race. All six teams would figure in the medal race.

The men's team of Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish and Dhananjay Pande (Cox) finished second in 5:38.65 in the men's eight preliminary race.  All six teams will race in the final.

Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third in the men’s pair preliminary race in 6:42.59. All six pairs will race in the final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: India start volleyball campaign on high
Asian Games: India start volleyball campaign on high
'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'
'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'
Asian Games: One last hurrah for these Indian icons
Asian Games: One last hurrah for these Indian icons
'ISRO was their first wife'
'ISRO was their first wife'
How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India
How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India
3 Tips To Choose Home Loan Lender Wisely
3 Tips To Choose Home Loan Lender Wisely
Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party
Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Major controversies that rocked India!

Asian Games: Major controversies that rocked India!

Asian Games: Expectations high on seasoned Atanu Das

Asian Games: Expectations high on seasoned Atanu Das

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances