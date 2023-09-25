News
Asian Games: Indian swimmers put on disappointing show

Source: PTI
September 25, 2023 19:35 IST
Srihari finishes 6th, Likith and men's 4x200m freestyle team 7th.

Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.39 seconds in the 50m backstroke final on Monday

IMAGE: Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.39 seconds in the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: ANI Digital/X

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished sixth in the men's 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

Nataraj, competing in his second successive final in as many days, clocked 25.39s. Had he matched his personal best of 24.40s, he would have won the bronze medal.

 

He had finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final on Sunday as well.

Likith Selvaraj finished seventh in the men's 100m breaststroke competition after he touched the pad at 1:01.62s which was touch better than the 1:01.98s he clocked in the heats.

It was a seventh place finish for the Indian team in the men's 4x200m freestyle event as well.

The quartet of Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Kushagra Rawat and Tanish George Mathew clocked 7:29.23s.

The in-form Aryan was the fastest among the four as he swam his 200m in 1:51.89s.

Earlier in the day, former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade (men's 50m freestyle), Olympian Maana Patel (women's 50m backstroke), Anil Kumar Shylaja Anand (men's 50m freestyle), Desinghu Dhinidhi (women's 200m freestyle) and Hashika Ramachandra (women's 200m individual medley) all failed to enter the finals in their respective events.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
