Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Indian swimmers draw a blank

Source: PTI
September 29, 2023 21:00 IST
IMAGE: Sajan Prakash registered a fifth place finish as the Indian swimming contingent's campaign ended at the ongoing Asian Games. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

India's Sajan Prakash and Advait Page finished fifth and seventh in their respective finals to draw curtains on the country's swimming campaign at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Competing in the men's 200m butterfly event, Sajan clocked 1:57.44s to claim the fifth position.

The gold in this event was won by Tomoru Honda of Japan with a Games record timing of 1:53.15s, while the silver and bronze were bagged by Chinese Taipei's Kuan-Hung Wang (1:54.53s) and China's Juner Chen (1:56.04s).

 

In the men's 200m backstroke final, Advait finished seventh with a timing of 2:02.67s. Page finished 7.30 seconds behind China's Jiayu Xu (1:55.37s), who won the gold.

The silver and bronze in this event were won by Juho Lee of Korea (1:56.54s) and Japan's Hidekazu Takehara (1:57.63s).

The other Indian swimmers in the fray on Friday -- Nina Venkatesh (women's 50m butterfly), Vriti Agarwal (women's 800m), Srihari Nataraj (men's 200m backstroke), Kushagra Rawat and Aryan Nehra (men's 400m freestyle), Aneesh Gowda and Sajan Prakash (men's 200m butterfly) and the women's 4x100m relay teams all failed to qualify for the finals.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
