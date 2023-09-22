Asian Games: Indian men's TT team rout Yemen

IMAGE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai powered India to a 3-0 victory against Yemen in the Asian Games on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

The Indian men's table tennis team of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai started their Asian Games campaign on a resounding note, as they demolished Yemen 3-0, in the Pool F match, in Hangzhou, on Thursday.

Sathiyan won the first match of the tie to register a dominating 11-3,11-2,11-6 triumph over Ali Omar Ahmed of Yemen in just 13 minutes, to give India a flying start.

In the second match of the tie, Sharath produced a spectacular performance 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 to help India take a 2-0 lead over Yemen. The Indian ace took just 17 minutes to quash the challenge from Yemen’s Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran.



Harmeet Desai sealed the deal for India as he gave his team a comfortable 3-0 victory over Yemen with an emphatic 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 victory against Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

They will take on Singapore in their second pool match, while the Indian women's team will also take on Singapore later on Friday.