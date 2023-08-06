News
Asian Games: Indian FIFAe star Charanjot dominates seeding event

Asian Games: Indian FIFAe star Charanjot dominates seeding event

Source: PTI
August 06, 2023 00:18 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Charanjot Singh/Twitter

India's Charanjot Singh secured the top-seeding in South Asia at next month's Asian Games in Hangzhou after producing overwhelming performances against Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in seeding event for FIFA e-sport.

One of India's best FIFAe player, Charanjot's gameplay was based on precision and strategy, as he proved too good for the three opponents.

While he outclassed Sameer Gurung of Nepal and Dishan Sheruban Nithianathan of Sri Lanka 2-1 respectively, Charanjot defeated Oytijjho Al Aff Tajwar Majumder of Bangladesh 2-0 to stay unbeaten in the event and gain a favourable seeding.

"Reflecting on the results, I feel proud to have got the opportunity to showcase my skills and gain a favourable seeding for India," said the Chandigarh-born Charanjot in a media release.

 

"I had put in long hours of practice and strategising in order to prepare for my opponents, and I am glad that it all worked to perfection.

"The level of competition at the Asian Games will be fierce, but I have full faith in my abilities. I will be giving my all to bring home a medal.”

Fellow Indian FIFAe star Karman Singh came up with an upright performance to finish fifth at the seeding event.

Both the players will now head to the Asian Games, having prevailed in the National Esports Championships (NESC), organised under the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

"The exceptional performances of our talented athletes in the FIFA seeding event are a testament to our country's Esports prowess," said ESFI president Vinod Tiwari.

"We are confident that both Charanjot and Karman will replicate their performances at the Asian Games and prove their mettle against the top teams from the continent.

"The Esports Federation of India is fully committed to supporting our athletes as they prepare to compete on the grand stage and bring laurels to the country."

About 21 leading FIFA teams will be engaging themselves in a battle in Hangzhou, as e-sports prepares to make its Asian Games debut.

India will be participating in four games: League of Legends, FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and DOTA 2.

Source: PTI
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

