Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 26

IMAGE: India's chess player Koneru Humpy will be seen in action in the women's individual round at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, on Tuesday, September 26.



Boxing:

Sachin Siwach vs Udin Asri - Men's 51-57Kg (Round of 32)

Narinder Berwal vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek - Men's +92kg (Preliminary)



Chess:

Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi (Men's and women's individual) - Round 5 and 6

Equestrian:

Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela (Dressage individual and team events)



Esports:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Prajapati Mayank vs Rajikhan Talal Fuad

Biswas Ayan Vs Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau



Fencing:

Women's sabre individual

Bhavani Devi vs Heng Juliet Jie Min

Bhavani Devi vs Alhammad Alhsna Abdulrahman

Bhavani Devi vs Dospay Karina

Bhavani Devi vs Dayibekova Zaynab

Bhavani Devi vs Khatun Mst Roksana



Hockey:

India vs Singapore (Men) - Group stage



Sailing:

Savarimuthu Jerome Kumar (Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil)

Doiphode Siddeshwar Indar: Helm; Saravanan Ramya: CrewMixed (Multihull - Nacra 17)

Kongara Preethi: Helm; Sudhanshu Shekhar: Crew (Mixed Dinghy - 470)

Thakur Neha (Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4)

Menon Adhvait (Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4)

Kumanan Nethra (Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6)

Tomar Harshita: Helm; Verma Shital: Crew (Women's Skiff - 49erFX)

Ganesh Ishwariya (Women's Windsurfer RS:X)

Saravanan Vishnu (Men's Dinghy - ILCA7)

Kelapanda Chengappa Ganapathy: Helm; Ashok Thakkar Varun: Crew (Men's Skiff - 49er)

Ali Eabad (Men's Windsurfer RS:X)



Shooting:

Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Skeet women's individual qualification - 75 targets) - Stage 1 and team event

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker (25m pistol women's) - Qualification and team event

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita (10m air rifle mixed team) - Qualification and medal rounds



Squash:

India vs Singapore (Men's) - Group stage

India vs Qatar (Men's) - Group stage

India vs Pakistan (Women's) - Group stage



Swimming:

Sarma Shivangi (Women's 100m freestyle)

Joshi Palak Ashutosh (Women's 200m backstroke)

Rakash Sajan Prakash, Nataraj Srihari, Selvaraj Prema Likith, Mathew Tanish George (Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay)



Tennis:

Mixed Doubles Round 2 Match 1: India vs Paksitan

Men's Singles Round 3: Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev

Men's Singles Round 3: Ankita Raina vs Patali Adithya Karunaratne

Men's Singles Round 3: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki

Women's Doubles: India vs Thailand

Women's Singles: Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala

Women's Doubles: India vs Hong Kong



Volleyball:

India vs Pakistan (Men's Classification)



Wushu:

Suraj Yadav vs Hotak Khalid (Men's 70kg quarter-final).



