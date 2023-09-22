News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India protests after China bars 3 Arunachal athletes

Asian Games: India protests after China bars 3 Arunachal athletes

September 22, 2023 15:12 IST
IMAGE: Three Arunachal Pradesh athletes, competing as wushu fighters, were denied accreditation for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Photograph: Reuters

India has lodged strong protests with China over its denial of accreditation for the Asian Games in Hangzhou to three martial arts athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, saying the action violates the spirit of the sporting event and rules governing its conduct.

 

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said as a mark of India's protest against China's discriminatory behaviour, Union I&B and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games.

Bagchi said India reserves the right to take 'suitable measures to safeguard our interests' after the three Arunachal Pradesh athletes, competing as wushu fighters, were denied accreditation.

"The government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China," Bagchi said.

"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

Bagchi said a strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China's 'deliberate and selective obstruction' of some of our sportspersons.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
