Asian Games: How India Turned Last-Minute Change Into Shooting Gold

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet turned a last-minute pairing into a gold medal, winning the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games

Key Points Last-minute switch: Kamaljeet replaced Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve as Suruchi's partner.

Why the change: Kamaljeet was India's best shooter in men's qualification, finishing ninth with 580 points.

Asian Games record: The new pairing topped qualification with 587 points and 29 inner 10s. Dominant final: India finished with 484.6 points, beating South Korea by 6.6 points.

India's first shooting gold: The victory ended India's wait for a shooting gold at the Games.

A late change to India's mixed team pairing produced a golden result as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet joined forces to win the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday, September 25. 2026.

Last-Minute Change Pays Off

The duo, who were put together only after Thursday's qualification, went on to set a new Asian Games record, giving India its first shooting gold of the Games.

Kamaljeet was not originally meant to partner Suruchi. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve had been named in the team, but the National Rifle Association of India made a late change after Kamaljeet emerged as India's best performer in the men's qualification.

Kamaljeet shot 580 to finish ninth, missing out on the individual final by just one point. Kedarling, meanwhile, finished 35th with 568.

The decision to switch the pairing paid off spectacularly.

India Dominate For Asian Games Record

class="rbig">Suruchi and Kamaljeet topped qualification with 587 points, including 29 inner 10s, and carried that momentum into the medal round.

They were in control from the start, building their score series by series before finishing with 484.6 points in the final. South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo were a distant second with 478.0, while Iran took bronze with 415.8.

The 6.6-point winning margin was particularly impressive in an event where medals can be decided by fractions.

Kamaljeet, Suruchi Turn Disappointment Into Gold

For India, the gold also ended a frustrating run in the 10m air pistol events.

Manu Bhaker had missed the women's individual podium despite reaching the final, while India had also failed to medal in the men's and women's team events.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi had endured disappointment themselves in their individual events. Kamaljeet came within one point of making the men's final, while Suruchi finished 26th in the women's qualification.

But a pairing that was put together at the last minute gave both shooters a chance to turn their Games around.

They grabbed it with both hands.