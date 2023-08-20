Asian Games: HI names 39-member men's core probable group for camp

IMAGE: Ahead of the Asian Games, the men’s team will attend the national coaching camp in Bengaluru. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hockey India

With clock ticking down fast for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, Hockey India named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp.

The camp will be held scheduled from 21st August 2023 to 18th September 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will serve as an opportunity for the players to gear up for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023 in China.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will begin their campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games against Uzbekistan on 24th September 2023. India are placed in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. The Indian Team will head into the Asian Games high on confidence, having won the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 recently.

India were unbeaten at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, winning their first game 7-2 against China, drawing 1-1 against Japan before beating Malaysia 5-0 and winning against South Korea 3-2. They also defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in a group-stage game. In the knockout round, India won against Japan 5-0 in the Semi-Finals and staged a remarkable comeback in the Final of the tournament to win the match 4-3 and lift the elusive title for the record fourth time.

The core-group of the National Coaching Camp includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Prasant Kumar Chauhan, and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, while the list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

Talking about the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “Over the past few months, we have shown that we are growing as a team and learning constantly. The camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

“In the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, we played really good hockey and given the fact that we remained unbeaten in the tournament shows that we are heading in the right direction and we want to keep that going in upcoming tournaments.”

Meanwhile, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “The camp will be an opportunity for us to work in certain areas and to work together as a unit. We displayed solid team performance in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and it is important for us to keep the same momentum going.”



List of players in India’s 39-member core-probable group:



Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Pawan

5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan



Defenders:

6. Jarmanpreet Singh

7. Surender Kumar

8. Harmanpreet Singh

9. Varun Kumar

10. Amit Rohidas

11. Gurinder Singh

12. Jugraj Singh

13. Mandeep Mor

14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

15. Sanjay

16. Yashdeep Siwach

17. Dipsan Tirkey

18. Manjeet



Midfielders:

19. Manpreet Singh

20. Hardik Singh

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad

22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

23. Shamsher Singh

24. Nilakanta Sharma

25. Rajkumar Pal

26. Sumit

27. Akashdeep Singh

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

30. Maninder Singh



Forwards:

31. S. Karthi

32. Mandeep Singh

33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

34. Abhishek

35. Dilpreet Singh

36. Sukhjeet Singh

37. Simranjeet Singh

38. Shilanand Lakra

39. Pawan Rajbhar