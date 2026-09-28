Home  » Sports » Thrilling All-Indian Archery Clash At Asian Games

Thrilling All-Indian Archery Clash At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 06:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru secured a thrilling victory over compatriot Sahil Jadhav, advancing to the quarterfinals of the men's compound event at the prestigious Asian Games.

Key Points

  • Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advanced to the Asian Games men's compound archery quarterfinals.
  • Thirumuru defeated fellow Indian Sahil Jadhav in a narrow 149-148 victory.
  • Both Indian archers had successfully navigated their earlier elimination rounds.
  • Thirumuru is scheduled to compete against Chieh-lun Chen of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru prevailed in an exciting all-Indian clash against Sahil Jadhav winning 149-148 and progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's compound event at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Thirumuru's Path To Quarterfinals

The two Indians overcame their initial rivals with ease as Sahil Jadhav beat Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, winning all five sets.

 

Ganesh edged out Indonesia Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in the other 1/16 elimination round. The Indonesian made a spirited comeback after losing the first two sets. They ended tied 30-30 in the final set, that gave Ganesh a two-point win overall.

In the all-Indian 1/8 round, it was Jadhav who took the first set but Ganesh drew parity immediately. They split the next two sets.

In the deciding fifth set, Ganesh prevailed with two 10s and an 'X' while Jadhav managed an 'X' and a 10 followed by a poor 9.

Ganesh will next take on Chinese Taipei's Chieh-lun Chen.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian games archeryganesh mani ratnam thirumurusahil jadhavmen's compound eventindian archers

More From Rediff

Czech Republic beat Ukraine for 12th Billie Jean King title

Czech Republic beat Ukraine for 12th Billie Jean King title
Asian Games: India's September 28 Schedule

Asian Games: India's September 28 Schedule
Asian Games: Day 8 Medal Tally

Asian Games: Day 8 Medal Tally

Related Stories

Asian Games: Compound archers secure men, women team gold, make it three in a row

Asian Games: Compound archers secure men, women team gold, make it three in a row

Web Stories

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26
OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives
World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026