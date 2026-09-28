Thrilling All-Indian Archery Clash At Asian Games

Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru secured a thrilling victory over compatriot Sahil Jadhav, advancing to the quarterfinals of the men's compound event at the prestigious Asian Games.

Key Points Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advanced to the Asian Games men's compound archery quarterfinals.

Thirumuru defeated fellow Indian Sahil Jadhav in a narrow 149-148 victory.

Both Indian archers had successfully navigated their earlier elimination rounds.

Thirumuru is scheduled to compete against Chieh-lun Chen of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru prevailed in an exciting all-Indian clash against Sahil Jadhav winning 149-148 and progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's compound event at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Thirumuru's Path To Quarterfinals

The two Indians overcame their initial rivals with ease as Sahil Jadhav beat Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, winning all five sets.

Ganesh edged out Indonesia Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in the other 1/16 elimination round. The Indonesian made a spirited comeback after losing the first two sets. They ended tied 30-30 in the final set, that gave Ganesh a two-point win overall.

In the all-Indian 1/8 round, it was Jadhav who took the first set but Ganesh drew parity immediately. They split the next two sets.

In the deciding fifth set, Ganesh prevailed with two 10s and an 'X' while Jadhav managed an 'X' and a 10 followed by a poor 9.

Ganesh will next take on Chinese Taipei's Chieh-lun Chen.