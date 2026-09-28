Ganesh Thirumuru wins All-Indian duel to make Compound Archery quarters

Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru scored a thrilling victory over compatriot Sahil Jadhav to advance to the quarter-finals of the men's Compound event at the Asian Games.

IMAGE: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru edged past fellow-Indian Sahil Rajesh Jadhav to secure a place in the men's Compound Individual Archery quarter-finals at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advanced to the Asian Games men's Compound archery quarter-finals.

Thirumuru defeated fellow-Indian Sahil Jadhav 149-148.

Both Indian archers had successfully navigated their earlier elimination rounds.

Thirumuru is scheduled to compete against Chieh-lun Chen of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru prevailed over Sahil Jadhav 149-148 in an exciting all-Indian clash to make the quarter-finals of the men's Individual Compound Archery event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.

The set scores were: 29–30, 30–29, 30–30, 30–30, 30–29.

Both archers overcame their initial opponents with ease.

Sahil Jadhav beat Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, winning all five sets.

Ganesh edged out Indonesia Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in the other 1/16 elimination round.

The Indonesian staged a spirited comeback after losing the first two sets. They ended up tied 30-30 in the final set, which gave Ganesh a two-point win overall.

In the all-Indian 1/8 round, it was Jadhav who took the first set but Ganesh drew parity immediately. They split the next two.

In the deciding fifth set, Ganesh prevailed with two 10s and an 'X' while Jadhav managed an 'X' and a 10 followed by a poor 9.

Ganesh will next take on Chinese Taipei's Chieh-lun Chen.