Organisational Chaos Mars Asian Games Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The Asian Games in Nagoya faced further scrutiny as the traditional flag hoisting ceremony, involving India and other nations, was significantly delayed and disrupted, underscoring ongoing logistical challenges and organisational chaos.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points The Asian Games flag hoisting ceremony in Nagoya was delayed and disrupted for over an hour.

The disruption affected India, Yemen, North Korea, Palestine, and Timor-Leste.

Organisers attributed the issue to a "lack of communication" between the Olympic Council of Asia and the Organising Committee.

The incident adds to existing criticisms regarding logistical chaos and inadequate athlete lodging facilities.

India's chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav expressed surprise at the unprecedented scene.

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games, involving India among others, was first delayed, then disrupted before finally taking place on Friday following the resolution of an unspecified "trouble" by the organisers, who are facing heavy criticism for the logistical chaos here.

India's shef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav, four deputy chef-de-missions A Sharath Kamal, Lijo David Thottan, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat were present for the ceremony at Garden Pier which is located close to the container-style lodging for the athletes.

Unspecified "Trouble" Leads To Delays

"We are sorry for the delay. There is some trouble with a team. We will try to restore in another 15 minutes," read a statement from the local organisers.

The disruption eventually lasted over one hour and the organisers said it was actually a case of lack of communication without getting into the details. "The communication between the Olympic Council of Asia Executive Board and Organising Committee was not well, that's why this happened," stated another statement that came after the ceremony.

The ceremony, involving five teams -- Yemen, North Korea, Palestine, India and Timor-Leste -- initially started after a 20-minute delay but was abruptly halted with the organisers offering nothing specific in explanation. Sharath and Bhagwat had begun making their way to the dais but had to head back to the waiting area after the local organisers announced another delay.

Organisational Issues Plague Asian Games

India's Sports Minister Mansukha Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha also came in briefly as the IOA office for the Games is located nearby. They too left eventually. "I have not seen such a scene before," Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

After a delay of over one hour, the ceremony finally began with India represented by former shooter Bhagwat and former sprinter Thottan. Flag hoisting ceremonies are the official welcome events for the travelling contingents at multi-sport events and are held a day before the official Games opening.

Friday's disruption adds to the organisational chaos in the mega-event where athletes have complained about delayed and cramped lodging facilities. The organisers have made accommodation arrangements at container-style huts, a docked cruise ship and hotels instead of building a traditional Games village to cut costs.