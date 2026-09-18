Asian Games Organisers Face Criticism Over Logistical Chaos

The Asian Games in Nagoya are already facing significant logistical challenges, with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony for participating nations, including India, being delayed and then abruptly halted amidst widespread criticism of the organisers.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points The Asian Games flag hoisting ceremony in Nagoya was delayed and subsequently disrupted.

Multiple nations, including India, were affected by the ceremony's abrupt halt due to unspecified "trouble."

Organisers faced criticism for logistical chaos, including issues with athlete accommodation.

Indian deputy chef-de-missions were present but had to return to the waiting area.

Accommodation arrangements include container-style huts and a docked cruise ship, implemented to reduce costs.

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games was first delayed and then disrupted for unspecified "trouble" here on Friday as multiple countries, including India, waited for clarity from the organisers, who are facing criticism for the logistical chaos that has gripped the event.

India's four deputy chef-de-missions A Sharath Kamal, Lijo David Thottan, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat were present for the ceremony at Garden Pier which is located close to the container-style lodging for the athletes. "We are sorry for the delay. There is some trouble with a team. We will try to restore in another 15 minutes," read a statement from the local organisers.

Asian Games Organisers Face Logistical Challenges

The ceremony, involving five teams -- Yemen, North Korea, Palestine, India and Timor-Leste -- initially started after a 20-minute delay but was abruptly halted with the organisers offering nothing specific in explanation. Sharath and Bhagwat had begun making their way to the ceremony dais but they had to head back to the waiting area after the local organisers announced a delay.

Flag hoisting ceremonies are the official welcome events for the travelling contingents at multi-sport events and are held a day before the official Games opening. Friday's disruption adds to the organisational chaos in the mega-event where athletes have complained about delayed and cramped lodging facilities. The organisers have made accommodation arrangements at container-style huts, a docked cruise ship and hotels instead of building a traditional Games village to cut costs.