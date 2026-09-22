Asian Games: Where Art Meets Sport In Nagoya

Discover how an inspiring art display at the Asian Games Main Media Centre in Nagoya offers a unique, emotional, and artistic perspective on sport, celebrating athletes and the spirit of competition.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Key Points Artists from across the subcontinent showcase their work at the Asian Games Main Media Centre in Nagoya.

The display features drawings celebrating athletes, including a tribute to India's Neeraj Chopra, and promoting cricket's global reach.

Honohon, the Aichi-Nagoya Games mascot, is a recurring motif, unifying diverse artistic styles.

The artwork offers a unique, emotional perspective on sport, moving beyond traditional results and statistics.

The collection reflects the diverse cultures and sports converging at the Asian Games, much like the event itself.

At the Main Media Centre of the Asian Games here, sport has found an unusual canvas -- two large display boards filled with drawings by artists from across the subcontinent. The winning entries of a drawing contest cover a range of sporting moments and messages, offering a different view of the Games from the usual photographs, results and statistics.

Tributes To Sporting Heroes And Global Ambitions

One of the prominent entries from Nepal features a javelin thrower in full flight, with the spear soaring into the air and a bandana tied around his head. The resemblance to India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is unmistakable, making it a clear tribute to the star athlete.

Another entry from Nepal focuses on cricket, with a simple message calling for the sport to become a global game. It reflects how the sport has spread beyond its traditional strongholds and found new audiences around the world.

Honohon Mascot Unifies Artistic Expressions

A common feature in many of the drawings is Honohon, the official mascot of the Aichi-Nagoya Games. Inspired by a mythical creature with the head of a tiger and the body of a carp, Honohon is linked to the guardian deity of Nagoya Castle.

The mascot appears in different forms and settings, giving the collection a common thread despite the different styles of the artists.

Beyond Medals: Capturing The Essence Of Sport

The drawings cover a wide range of ideas. Some focus on athletes and sporting action, while others try to capture the wider atmosphere of the Games. There are no detailed explanations or statistics, just simple images of athletes, sporting equipment, movement and colour.

The display also offers a view of the Games from outside the competition. Instead of medals and podiums, the drawings show how sport is seen and remembered by those watching it.

A javelin thrower in action, a cricket bat ready for a shot and the repeated presence of Honohon become simple symbols of an event bringing together athletes from across Asia.

The variety of the artwork also reflects the nature of the Asian Games itself. Different sports, cultures and artistic styles come together in one place, much like the athletes competing across Aichi-Nagoya.

The drawings may be modest compared to the large sporting venues and crowds across the Games, but they capture something that results and scoreboards cannot -- the emotion, movement and colour that make sport more than just a competition.

For a few visitors to the Main Media Centre (MMC), the display provides a brief pause from the daily rush of results and deadlines, offering a reminder that sport can be watched, competed in and also expressed through art.