Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters

IMAGE: Bhavani Devi bowed out in the quarter-finals in the women's sabre individual category at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India's fencer Bhavani Devi's impressive run at the Asian Games came to an end in the quarter-finals, suffering a 7-15 loss to local favourite Yaqi Shao in the women's sabre individual category in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

One win shy from a maiden Asian Games medal, Bhavani Devi managed three touches in the first period of the quarters.



But her Chinese opponent was superior as she took an 8-3 lead and needed just seven more touches to qualify for her successive semi-final at the continental showpiece. Bhavani managed four more touches in the second period but that proved to be insufficient.



The fencer, who makes 15 touches first in a knockout round, is adjudged winner and Shao sealed the issue in the second period without breaking a sweat.



Semi-finalists are assured of at least a bronze medal in fencing, but the Indian had a stiff challenge against the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist in the last-eight.



In pursuit of a maiden Asian Games medal in fencing, the 30-year-old out-skilled all her five opponents to top the pool that gave her a bye to the pre-quarters where she overwhelmed Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-9.



She started off by beating her Singapore rival Juliet Jie Min Heng 5-2, and then out-skilled Saudi Arabia's Alhsna Alhammad 5-1.



Against Karina Dospay, the Asian Championships bronze medal-winning Indian prevailed 5-3.



In her last two pool fixtures, she easily beat Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh by identical 5-1 margins to top the pool. India will next compete in epee women and men foil team events.