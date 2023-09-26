News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters

Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 10:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bhavani Devi bowed out in the quarter-finals in the women's sabre individual category at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India's fencer Bhavani Devi's impressive run at the Asian Games came to an end in the quarter-finals, suffering a 7-15 loss to local favourite Yaqi Shao in the women's sabre individual category in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

 

One win shy from a maiden Asian Games medal, Bhavani Devi managed three touches in the first period of the quarters.

But her Chinese opponent was superior as she took an 8-3 lead and needed just seven more touches to qualify for her successive semi-final at the continental showpiece. Bhavani managed four more touches in the second period but that proved to be insufficient.

The fencer, who makes 15 touches first in a knockout round, is adjudged winner and Shao sealed the issue in the second period without breaking a sweat.

Semi-finalists are assured of at least a bronze medal in fencing, but the Indian had a stiff challenge against the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist in the last-eight.

In pursuit of a maiden Asian Games medal in fencing, the 30-year-old out-skilled all her five opponents to top the pool that gave her a bye to the pre-quarters where she overwhelmed Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-9.

She started off by beating her Singapore rival Juliet Jie Min Heng 5-2, and then out-skilled Saudi Arabia's Alhsna Alhammad 5-1.

Against Karina Dospay, the Asian Championships bronze medal-winning Indian prevailed 5-3.

In her last two pool fixtures, she easily beat Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh by identical 5-1 margins to top the pool. India will next compete in epee women and men foil team events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Rowers end campaign with five medals
Asian Games: Rowers end campaign with five medals
Gold favourite Bopanna-Bhambri suffer shock exit
Gold favourite Bopanna-Bhambri suffer shock exit
Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium
Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium
Say Hello Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav
Say Hello Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav
Stunning, Stylish, Sreleela
Stunning, Stylish, Sreleela
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games Hockey: India men maul Singapore

Asian Games Hockey: India men maul Singapore

Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!

Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances