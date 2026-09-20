Elavenil's 12-year grind ends in Asian Games glory as family hails silver

Elavenil Valarivan's family celebrated her historic Asian Games silver medals, saying 12 years of dedication, sacrifice and support from coaches and authorities finally brought her long-awaited success.

IMAGE: Elavenil Valarivan finished behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi in the individual final, but the two medals marked a significant Asian Games campaign for her. Photograph: X

Key Points Elavenil Valarivan won silver in both the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events at the 2026 Asian Games.

Her family said the medals were the reward for 12 years of training, sacrifice and support from coaches and institutions.

Elavenil’s father said her next major target is an Olympic medal, after she narrowly missed out previously.

The Indian shooter thanked the Gujarat and central governments for their continued support of her career.

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan’s family celebrated her two silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games, describing the achievement as the result of 12 years of hard work and sustained support.

Elavenil won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event and earlier finished second in the team competition alongside Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod.

Family Celebrates Long-Awaited Reward

Her father, R Valarivan, said the medals were a proud moment for the family and a reward for years of preparation. He recalled that Elavenil had competed at the Olympics but narrowly missed out on a medal.

"We are very happy, because she has reaped the rewards for her 12 years of hard work. It was great achievement because she had narrowly missed an Olympic medal last year," he said.

He also thanked coach Neha Chauhan, mentor Gagan Narang, the Gujarat government and Elavenil’s university for supporting her sporting career.

"Her coach Neha Chauhan, mentor Gagan Narang, the Gujarat Government, and college authorities have supported her a lot."

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Olympic Medal Remains the Target

Elavenil’s family said her next major goal is an Olympic medal. Her father expressed hope that she can achieve that target at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Her mother, Saroja Valarivan, said the family watched the final live and remained proud despite Elavenil finishing with silver after being in contention for gold.

"We were watching the match live. She was leading from the beginning and there were high hopes of her getting a gold. However, winning a silver for India has made us very happy," she said.

Silver Opens India's Medal Account

Saroja said Elavenil’s medal brought immense joy to the family and opened India’s medal tally at the Games. She also praised the shooting team for securing two medals.

The family remains confident that Elavenil can carry her form into the next Olympic cycle.

Shooter Thanks Governments for Support

Speaking to her family after the event, Elavenil said the medal felt especially satisfying after a long period of preparation. She also thanked the Gujarat and Indian governments for their continued backing.

“They have played a huge role in my winning this medal,” she said.