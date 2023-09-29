News
Asian Games: Dominant India register second win on the trot

Source: PTI
September 29, 2023 19:14 IST
IMAGE: The Indian women’s hockey team handed Malaysia a 6-0 defeat. Photographs: Hockey India

A dominant India defeated Malaysia 6-0 to register their second consecutive win in the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

The Indians continued from where they left against Singapore in their campaign opener and pumped in four goals in the first quarter of the Pool A match.

Monika (7th minute) opened the scoring for India before vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka (8th), Navneet Kaur (11th), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (15th), Sangita Kumari (24th) and Lalremsiami (50th) also found the back of the net.

 

Brimming with confidence after the 13-0 win over Singapore, the seventh ranked Indians maintained their momentum and completely dominated the play from the word go.

As expected, India took the lead in the seventh minute through Monika's field strike before Deep Grace doubled the score a minute later, converting their first penalty corner.

In the 20th minute, Lalremsiami's tomahawk from top of the circle, after getting a loose ball from midfield, went just wide.

But a minute later, Navneet Kaur's brilliant stick work made it 3-0 in the favour of India. She got the ball inside the circle and converted after Deep Grace failed to score with a reverse tomahawk.

India secured another penalty corner in the 15th minute and Vaishnavi found the net from the chance to hand her side a 4-0 lead.

India extended their lead in the 24th minute through Sangita. Neha got the ball into the D and passed it to Sangita, who found the back of the net with a reverse hit.

India secured a penalty corner in the 27th minute but Deepika's try was denied by a brilliant save by Malaysia goalkeeper AB Mashitah.

Seconds before half time, Lalremsiami secured another penalty corner for India but it went in vain as the Savita Punia-led side led 5-0 at the break.

Malaysia started on a much better note after the change of ends and looked more compact in defence, while trying for attacking runs in between.

But India got their act together and started to mount raids on the Malaysian goal. In the 38th minute, Deepika's reverse hit goal from top of the circle was disallowed after the video umpire found out that she was marginally outside the circle when she took the hit.

India secured a few penalty corners but wasted all of them.

In the 50th minute Lalremsiami scored India's sixth goal from a field play.

In the remaining minutes of the match, India secured two more penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.

India will next play Korea in their next pool match on Sunday.

