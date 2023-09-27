News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games Chess: Indians fail to win medals in individual events

Asian Games Chess: Indians fail to win medals in individual events

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vidit Gujrathi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Team India/X

A defeat in the final round cost Vidit Gujrathi a medal as Indian chess players failed to finish on the podium in the individual events of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Grandmasters Gujrathi (5.5 points) and Arjun Erigaisi (5.5) finished fifth and sixth respectively while former bronze medallist D Harika (6 points) took fourth place and 2006 champion Koneru Humpy ended seventh.

With 5.5 points after 8 rounds, the 28-year old Gujrathi went down to Uzbekistan GM Javokhir Sindarov, ending his medal hopes.

 

Arjun Erigiasi

The 20-year old Erigiasi, who was inconsistent like his compatriot, finished with a win over Bangaldesh's Enamul Hossain to end with 5.5 points.

After a patchy middle phase, Gujrathi came into his own and beat Iran's Parham Maghsoudloo in the fifth round and shocked Uzbekistan's former world Rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the sixth but could not ensure a strong finish.

In the women's event, Harika and Humpy came up against each other in round eight, a game which ended in a stalemate.

In the final round, Harika stunned the ultimate winner Jiner Zhu (China) but it was not enough to secure her a medal.

Koneru Humpy

Humpy could only manage a draw against Bibissara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) in her ninth round game.

Humpy and Harika started with wins in the first two rounds before they lost their way with below par showing in rounds three and four.

China's Wei Yi (7.5 points) claimed the men's gold followed by Abdusattorov (7 points) and Sindarov (6.5 points).

In the women's event, Jiner Zhu (7 points) took the top prize followed by Uzbekistan's Umida Omonova (6.5 points) and Hou Yifan (6.5 points). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's sailors shine with one silver, two bronze
India's sailors shine with one silver, two bronze
Asian Games: Indian squash teams continue winning run
Asian Games: Indian squash teams continue winning run
Look Who Showed Up At Rajkot ODI
Look Who Showed Up At Rajkot ODI
No recourse for users under new fake news rules: HC
No recourse for users under new fake news rules: HC
India-China ties 'abnormal' since Galwan clash: EAM
India-China ties 'abnormal' since Galwan clash: EAM
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Rohit races to 50 after Aus post 352/7
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Rohit races to 50 after Aus post 352/7
Nikhat sails into quarters; Shiva, Sanjeet bow out
Nikhat sails into quarters; Shiva, Sanjeet bow out

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Meet the accidental shooter who beat China's best!

Meet the accidental shooter who beat China's best!

PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate

PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances