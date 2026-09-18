Asian Games Chaos: Gymnast, Coach Assigned Same Room

The accommodation troubles around the Indian contingent in Nagoya took another bizarre turn, with gymnast Pranati Nayak and her coach Ashok Mishra assigned the same room and forced to wait until the early hours before the issue was sorted.

IMAGE: Pranati Nayak and Coach Ashok Mishra faced an accommodation mix-up in Nagoya. Photograph: Pranati Nayak/Instagram

Key Points Pranati Nayak and Ashok Mishra were assigned the same room aboard the cruise ship being used as official accommodation.

The Indian Olympic Association stepped in and arranged separate accommodation at around 1:30 am.

Mishra then faced another delay after hotel staff could not find his booking because the letter 'I' was missing from his name in the records.

The mix-up was finally resolved after 2 am, adding to a series of accommodation and logistical problems faced by the Indian contingent.

It was another long night for the Indian contingent in Nagoya, with gymnast Pranati Nayak and her coach Ashok Mishra caught in a bizarre accommodation mix-up that took hours to resolve.

The mix-up left the two scrambling to get the room allocation changed. Pranati and Mishra immediately approached the organisers and team officials, but the issue dragged on for hours.

It was only after the Indian Olympic Association stepped in that alternative accommodation was arranged at around 1:30 am.

Even then, Mishra's night was far from over.

When he went to collect the keys to his new room, hotel staff could not find his booking in their records. It turned out that there was a simple error in the system -- the letter 'I' had been left out of his name.

Fixing the mistake and verifying his accreditation took another 45 minutes. By the time everything was sorted, it was well past 2:00 am before the coach could finally get some rest.

Pranati confirmed the incident, saying the accommodation mix-up was eventually resolved around 2 am.

Accommodation woes continue

The incident is the latest in a string of accommodation problems faced by the Indian contingent since arriving in Japan.

Several athletes have reportedly waited for hours before getting their rooms, while there have also been concerns over access to training facilities and nutrition.

The Indian kabaddi contingent has faced similar hotel mix-ups and delayed check-ins, adding to the frustration around the team's arrival.