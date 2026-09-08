Asian Games 2026: Star-studded India ready to make mark

India is poised for a strong showing at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a formidable contingent of athletes aiming to defend titles in cricket, kabaddi, and men's hockey, alongside medal aspirations across numerous disciplines.
Key Points
- The Asian Games 2026 will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with sporting action commencing on September 10.
- India's campaign begins on September 17 with teqball, and the women's cricket team faces Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.
- India aims to defend its men's and women's cricket and kabaddi titles, as well as the men's hockey title.
- Key Indian athletes include PV Sindhu (badminton), Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Aman Sehrawat (wrestling), and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing).
- Athletics will be a major focus, with over 70 Indian track and field athletes expected to compete from September 24 to 29.
The Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with India set to field athletes across several sporting disciplines as the country looks to build on its performances in previous editions, according to Olympics.com.
Sporting action at the continental multi-sport event will begin on September 10, nine days ahead of the opening ceremony.
India's campaign is scheduled to begin with teqball on September 17, while the Indian women's cricket team will face Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.
India's Title Defences and Key Athletes
India will defend its men's and women's titles in cricket and kabaddi, while the Indian men's hockey team will also enter the Games as defending champions. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will headline India's badminton challenge, with the competition scheduled to begin at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium from September 20.
Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead India's five-member weightlifting squad, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will be among the country's leading shooters.
Paris 2024 bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will represent India in wrestling.
Boxing and Athletics Prospects
India's boxing contingent will enter the Asian Games on the back of a record-breaking Commonwealth Games campaign, where Indian boxers won 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver.
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Commonwealth Games champion Sakshi Chaudhary are among the Indian boxers set to compete in Aichi-Nagoya.
Athletics will be another major focus for India, with more than 70 Indian track and field athletes expected to compete in events scheduled from September 24 to 29.
With several Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallists in its ranks, India will look to put up a strong showing across disciplines and defend its titles in key team sports at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
Asian Games 2026 Schedule
|Sport
|Date(s)
|Schedule
|Teqball
|Sep 17–20
|Men’s doubles, women’s singles, mixed doubles
|Cricket
|Sep 18–Oct 3
|Women’s quarter-final, semi-final and medal matches; men’s quarter-final, semi-final and medal matches
|Badminton
|Sep 20–29
|Men’s and women’s team events, singles, doubles and mixed doubles
|Shooting
|Sep 20–Oct 1
|Air rifle, air pistol, skeet, trap, rifle 3P and mixed team events
|Swimming
|Sep 20–25
|Freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and relay events
|Rowing
|Sep 20–24
|Heats, semi-finals and finals across rowing events
|Wushu
|Sep 20–24
|Changquan, nanquan, nandao and sanda events
|MMA
|Sep 20–22
|Men’s -77kg and women’s -60kg
|Sepaktakraw
|Sep 20–Oct 3
|Men’s team regu, women’s doubles and men’s/women’s quadrant
|Hockey
|Sep 20–Oct 3
|Men’s and women’s pool matches, followed by semi-finals and medal/classification matches
|Kabaddi
|Sep 21–26
|Men’s and women’s group matches, semi-finals and finals
|Boxing
|Sep 21–Oct 2
|Men’s and women’s preliminary rounds, semi-finals and finals
|Equestrian
|Sep 21–27
|Eventing and dressage events
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Sep 22–24
|Women’s all-around and vault events
|Fencing
|Sep 22–27
|Individual and team events
|Karate
|Sep 22
|Women’s -55kg and men’s -84kg kumite
|Esports
|Sep 23–Oct 2
|eFootball, Puyo Puyo Champions, Pokémon UNITE and League of Legends
|Canoe/Kayak
|Sep 23–Oct 2
|Sprint, slalom and kayak cross events
|Squash
|Sep 23–Oct 2
|Singles, mixed doubles and team events
|Athletics
|Sep 24–29
|Track and field, relays, jumps, throws, marathon and race walk
|Surfing
|Sep 25–28
|Men’s and women’s shortboard events
|Archery
|Sep 26–Oct 3
|Recurve and compound events
|Sailing
|Sep 26–Oct 3
|Men’s and women’s dinghy, skiff, windsurfing and mixed events
|Tennis
|Sep 27–Oct 3
|Men’s singles and doubles, women’s doubles
|Kurash
|Sep 27–29
|Men’s -66kg/+90kg and women’s -57kg/-78kg
|Sport Climbing
|Sep 29–Oct 1
|Men’s and women’s Speed 4
|Track Cycling
|Sep 29–Oct 2
|Sprint, team sprint, keirin, omnium, Madison and team pursuit
|Weightlifting
|Sep 23–29
|Men’s 60kg; women’s 49kg, 53kg, 61kg and 69kg
|Judo
|Sep 30–Oct 1
|Women’s -48kg, -57kg and -70kg
|Golf
|Sep 30–Oct 3
|Men’s and women’s individual and team events
|Taekwondo
|Oct 1–3
|Women’s poomsae, 57kg and +67kg kyorugi
|Rugby Sevens
|Oct 1–3
|Women’s preliminary, semi-final and medal matches
|Wrestling
|Sep 30–Oct 3
|Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s events
|Volleyball
|Sep 27–Oct 3
|Men’s Pool C, quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches
Cricket Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Sep 18
|Women’s quarter-final
|Sep 20
|Women’s semi-final – subject to qualification
|Sep 22
|Women’s bronze medal match/final – subject to qualification
|Sep 28
|Men’s quarter-final
|Oct 1
|Men’s semi-final – subject to qualification
|Oct 3
|Men’s bronze medal match/final – subject to qualification
Hockey Schedule
|Date
|Match / Event
|Sep 20
|Men’s vs Indonesia; Women’s vs Uzbekistan
|Sep 21
|Women’s vs Indonesia
|Sep 22
|Men’s vs Sri Lanka
|Sep 23
|Women’s vs Thailand
|Sep 24
|Men’s vs Korea
|Sep 25
|Women’s vs Japan
|Sep 26
|Men’s vs Japan
|Sep 27
|Women’s vs Singapore
|Sep 28
|Men’s vs Bangladesh
|Sep 30
|Women’s semi-final/classification match – subject to qualification
|Oct 1
|Men’s semi-final/classification match – subject to qualification
|Oct 2
|Women’s medal/classification match – subject to qualification
|Oct 3
|Men’s medal/classification match – subject to qualification