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Asian Games 2026: Star-studded India ready to make mark

By REDIFF SPORTS September 08, 2026 13:06 IST 5 Minutes Read
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India is poised for a strong showing at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a formidable contingent of athletes aiming to defend titles in cricket, kabaddi, and men's hockey, alongside medal aspirations across numerous disciplines.

Indian athletes at Asian Games

IMAGE: Asian Games 2026: India’s countdown begins. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • The Asian Games 2026 will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with sporting action commencing on September 10.
  • India's campaign begins on September 17 with teqball, and the women's cricket team faces Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.
  • India aims to defend its men's and women's cricket and kabaddi titles, as well as the men's hockey title.
  • Key Indian athletes include PV Sindhu (badminton), Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Aman Sehrawat (wrestling), and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing).
  • Athletics will be a major focus, with over 70 Indian track and field athletes expected to compete from September 24 to 29.
 

The Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with India set to field athletes across several sporting disciplines as the country looks to build on its performances in previous editions, according to Olympics.com.

Sporting action at the continental multi-sport event will begin on September 10, nine days ahead of the opening ceremony.

India's campaign is scheduled to begin with teqball on September 17, while the Indian women's cricket team will face Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.

India's Title Defences and Key Athletes

Asian Games

India will defend its men's and women's titles in cricket and kabaddi, while the Indian men's hockey team will also enter the Games as defending champions. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will headline India's badminton challenge, with the competition scheduled to begin at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium from September 20.

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead India's five-member weightlifting squad, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will be among the country's leading shooters.

Paris 2024 bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will represent India in wrestling.

Boxing and Athletics Prospects

India's boxing contingent will enter the Asian Games on the back of a record-breaking Commonwealth Games campaign, where Indian boxers won 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Commonwealth Games champion Sakshi Chaudhary are among the Indian boxers set to compete in Aichi-Nagoya.

Athletics will be another major focus for India, with more than 70 Indian track and field athletes expected to compete in events scheduled from September 24 to 29.

With several Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallists in its ranks, India will look to put up a strong showing across disciplines and defend its titles in key team sports at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Asian Games 2026 Schedule

SportDate(s)Schedule
Teqball Sep 17–20 Men’s doubles, women’s singles, mixed doubles
Cricket Sep 18–Oct 3 Women’s quarter-final, semi-final and medal matches; men’s quarter-final, semi-final and medal matches
Badminton Sep 20–29 Men’s and women’s team events, singles, doubles and mixed doubles
Shooting Sep 20–Oct 1 Air rifle, air pistol, skeet, trap, rifle 3P and mixed team events
Swimming Sep 20–25 Freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and relay events
Rowing Sep 20–24 Heats, semi-finals and finals across rowing events
Wushu Sep 20–24 Changquan, nanquan, nandao and sanda events
MMA Sep 20–22 Men’s -77kg and women’s -60kg
Sepaktakraw Sep 20–Oct 3 Men’s team regu, women’s doubles and men’s/women’s quadrant
Hockey Sep 20–Oct 3 Men’s and women’s pool matches, followed by semi-finals and medal/classification matches
Kabaddi Sep 21–26 Men’s and women’s group matches, semi-finals and finals
Boxing Sep 21–Oct 2 Men’s and women’s preliminary rounds, semi-finals and finals
Equestrian Sep 21–27 Eventing and dressage events
Artistic Gymnastics Sep 22–24 Women’s all-around and vault events
Fencing Sep 22–27 Individual and team events
Karate Sep 22 Women’s -55kg and men’s -84kg kumite
Esports Sep 23–Oct 2 eFootball, Puyo Puyo Champions, Pokémon UNITE and League of Legends
Canoe/Kayak Sep 23–Oct 2 Sprint, slalom and kayak cross events
Squash Sep 23–Oct 2 Singles, mixed doubles and team events
Athletics Sep 24–29 Track and field, relays, jumps, throws, marathon and race walk
Surfing Sep 25–28 Men’s and women’s shortboard events
Archery Sep 26–Oct 3 Recurve and compound events
Sailing Sep 26–Oct 3 Men’s and women’s dinghy, skiff, windsurfing and mixed events
Tennis Sep 27–Oct 3 Men’s singles and doubles, women’s doubles
Kurash Sep 27–29 Men’s -66kg/+90kg and women’s -57kg/-78kg
Sport Climbing Sep 29–Oct 1 Men’s and women’s Speed 4
Track Cycling Sep 29–Oct 2 Sprint, team sprint, keirin, omnium, Madison and team pursuit
Weightlifting Sep 23–29 Men’s 60kg; women’s 49kg, 53kg, 61kg and 69kg
Judo Sep 30–Oct 1 Women’s -48kg, -57kg and -70kg
Golf Sep 30–Oct 3 Men’s and women’s individual and team events
Taekwondo Oct 1–3 Women’s poomsae, 57kg and +67kg kyorugi
Rugby Sevens Oct 1–3 Women’s preliminary, semi-final and medal matches
Wrestling Sep 30–Oct 3 Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s events
Volleyball Sep 27–Oct 3 Men’s Pool C, quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches

Cricket Schedule

DateEvent
Sep 18 Women’s quarter-final
Sep 20 Women’s semi-final – subject to qualification
Sep 22 Women’s bronze medal match/final – subject to qualification
Sep 28 Men’s quarter-final
Oct 1 Men’s semi-final – subject to qualification
Oct 3 Men’s bronze medal match/final – subject to qualification

Hockey Schedule

DateMatch / Event
Sep 20 Men’s vs Indonesia; Women’s vs Uzbekistan
Sep 21 Women’s vs Indonesia
Sep 22 Men’s vs Sri Lanka
Sep 23 Women’s vs Thailand
Sep 24 Men’s vs Korea
Sep 25 Women’s vs Japan
Sep 26 Men’s vs Japan
Sep 27 Women’s vs Singapore
Sep 28 Men’s vs Bangladesh
Sep 30 Women’s semi-final/classification match – subject to qualification
Oct 1 Men’s semi-final/classification match – subject to qualification
Oct 2 Women’s medal/classification match – subject to qualification
Oct 3 Men’s medal/classification match – subject to qualification

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