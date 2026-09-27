Asian Games: Sarvesh Kushare, Ancy Sojan win silver medals

India's athletes showcased strong performances at the Asian Games, with Sarvesh Kushare and Ancy Sojan securing silver medals in high jump and long jump, respectively, while Parul Chaudhary added a bronze in the 3000m steeplechase.

IMAGE: Ancy Sojan in action during the women's long jump final at the Asian Games on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Sarvesh Kushare secured a silver medal in the men's high jump, clearing 2.25m on his second attempt after leading for much of the competition.

Ancy Sojan clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump with a best effort of 6.53m, narrowly missing gold to China's Huang Yingying.

Parul Chaudhary earned her second consecutive bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase, achieving a personal best time of 9:08.67.

India's Sarvesh Kushare and Ancy Sojan led for most of their respective men's high jump and women's long jump finals before settling for the silver medals, while Parul Chaudhary took home women's 3000m steeplechase bronze at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Sunday.

High Jump And Long Jump Success

IMAGE: Sarvesh Kushare claimed the silver medal in the men's high jump. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After leading for a good part of his competition, Sarvesh slipped to second position after he failed to clear 2.25 on his very first attempt, while Chinese Taipei's Chao Hsuan-Fu cleared the height on his first attempt. Kushare, though, cleared it on the second attempt.

Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold in the women's long jump final.

Additional Medals And Close Calls

Earlier, India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final. Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds.

There was, however, heartbreak for Ancy's compatriot Shaili Singh, who missed out on a bronze medal in the women's long jump final after China's Mengyi Tan produced a 6.46m effort to move ahead of the Indian jumper.

Ancy recorded 6.53m on her fifth attempt but Yingying had the last laugh, going past the Indian with a 6.55m. Shaili's best was 6.42m on the day.

Steeplechase And Sprint Results

In the women's 200m final, Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie took the silver in 22.93 seconds. The other Indian in the final, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds.

Parul, who had won a bronze in the previous edition, grabbed her second consecutive bronze with personal best time of 9:08.67. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi grabbed gold, finishing ahead of Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui (9:06.82).