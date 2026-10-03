Asian Games: 'Rajma chawal and kheer': Hardik reveals his post-gold feast

Indian hockey stars Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh reflect on their triumphant Asian Games gold medal victory, which secured their spot at the LA 2028 Olympics, discussing team strategy, coach Craig Fulton's impact, and their well-deserved post-win dietary plans.

IMAGE: India's Hardik Singh celebrates scoring their third goal against Malaysia in the Asian Games final on Saturday . Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points Indian men's hockey team secured back-to-back Asian Games gold medals by defeating Malaysia 5-1, also qualifying for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Hardik Singh emphasised the team's trust in their structure and ability to score even in the final seconds, highlighting improved defence.

Manpreet Singh noted the importance of early Olympic qualification for both men's and women's teams and praised coach Craig Fulton's positive and motivating approach.

Hardik dedicated the medal to the entire 33-member squad training in Bengaluru, including those who didn't make the final cut.

Both players expressed excitement for post-tournament dietary indulgences, with Hardik looking forward to rajma-chawal and kheer, and Manpreet to aloo parathas or Maggi.

Indian hockey stars Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh, who secured the Asian Games gold medal and the LA 2028 Olympics qualification, spoke on the dietary indulgences they are planning post the hard-earned medal, coach Craig Fulton's positivity and the team's belief in their attacking abilities. Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. This is India's 85th medal at the Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028.

Team's Trust and Defence

Speaking after the match to ANI, Hardik said that the team trusted their structure and had belief that even in the last five seconds, they could score a goal. He highlighted a change in the team's game, as they went from conceding a lot during the final few seconds to scoring goals in the dying minutes of the match on their way to the medal and hailed the team's defence. "We trusted our structure, we trusted our training that we do in Bengaluru, and we knew that even in the last 5 seconds, we could score a goal. That was on our minds -- where earlier we used to concede goals in the last 5 or 30 seconds, this time we scored a goal instead. I think that was a key area where we worked hard. And in the final match too, we knew that these teams play on counter-attacks and execute really well. Hats off to our defenders and goalkeepers, who did a fantastic job," he said.

Hardik said that despite the accommodation issues that the team faced and the windy, rainy conditions at times, the focus was always on winning the gold medal.

The Indian vice-captain also hailed the gold to the entire squad who trained in Bengaluru, including the India A team, from which several members could not make the cut for the Asian Games squad.

"I want to dedicate this medal to my entire squad training in Bengaluru, because it is not just us—it is the whole 33-member India 'A' squad. Even though they did not get a chance to be part of the final team, because of them, we keep getting better and better. Also, to my family and the team. This medal was one of the hardest to achieve," he said.

Post-Victory Celebrations and Relief

Speaking about the food he would love to have going back home, Hardik said that he would go and have some naan and home-cooked rajma-rice, kheer by his mom. After a hectic playing schedule, he wants to celebrate the gold with his family and friends, who were there for him when no one else was.

"I will go home and eat naan! But main thing is home-cooked rajma chawal and kheer made by my mom. Whenever I go home, I always have rajma chawal and kheer, so that will be the first thing to break my diet and get back into routine. I just want to celebrate this medal with my family and friends -- the ones who were there for me when no one else was. After the World Cup, they were there every day and night, talking and laughing with me to keep me stress-free," he said.

Hardik said the Asian Games gold is a big relief for the team, which had struggled in the World Cup.

"It's a big relief for us because how the World Cup went, it was really hard mentally and physically," said the midfielder. "We were very exhausted, but we knew that we have a challenge of the Asian Games, and then we have to win the gold. There's not a second chance, and you know it's a high stage, where we have to be consistent about our results. So that's what we did." He said winning the Asian Games gold showed the character of the team. "We stood up at the Asian Games, and we fought every match. It shows our character, and that's how we are. We want to start strong and finish stronger."

Manpreet's Perspective and Coach Fulton's Influence

Reflecting on the medal win, Manpreet said that the medal was very important for them as qualifying early for the Olympics is a crucial factor. "Both our men’s and women’s teams have qualified for LA from here, so it’s been a very significant tournament for us," he said. Manpreet, who became the first-ever Indian men's player to win an Asian Games gold medal in hockey, said that after some errors against Pakistan in the semifinals, which went down the wire in India's favour by 4-3, the focus was on creating pressure and attacking right from the start. "Today, our strategy from the start was to maintain pressure and attack continuously, capitalizing on opportunities to convert penalty corners or field goals," he said.

On whether coach Craig Fulton scolded them after the close win over Pakistan, Manpreet said that Craig does not scold them, but rather is very clear on the mistakes the team makes and conveys them to the players while keeping them motivated and positive. "Craig never scolds. He always points out where we made mistakes and evaluates our performance percentage—whether we played up to our standard or not. He remains positive and keeps everyone motivated, understanding that players have good and bad days and guiding us on how to bring our best back to the game. That’s a great quality in him," said Manpreet. India's most capped hockey star dedicated the medal to his family, especially his two daughters. On the dietary indulgences post the medal win, he said, "For me at home, it will be aloo parathas or aloo sabzi made by my mother, or Maggi, which my wife makes really well."

Historical Achievement

India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022. It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event.