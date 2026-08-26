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Asian Games organisers to cut participant numbers amid accommodation strain

August 26, 2026 16:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Organisers of the Asian Games in Nagoya and the Aichi region are actively working to reduce the number of participants after registrations for athletes and officials significantly surpassed initial projections, creating potential accommodation challenges for the event.

The overshoot could strain accommodation plans for the Asian Games, which will not feature a traditional athletes' village.

IMAGE: The increased numbers pose a challenge to accommodation plans, as the Asian Games will not feature a traditional athletes' village. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points

  • Asian Games organisers are planning to reduce the number of participants for the upcoming event in Nagoya and Aichi.
  • Registrations for athletes and officials have surged to approximately 17,000, exceeding the initial projection of 15,000.
  • Organisers are currently in discussions with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to find a solution for trimming the excess numbers.
 

Asian Games organisers in Japan said on Wednesday they are looking to reduce the number of participants at next month's event after athlete and official registrations blew past the projected 15,000.

Accommodation Challenges Emerge

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said last week entries had risen to around 17,000, including 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials, for the Games scheduled to be held in Nagoya and the Aichi region from September 19 to October 4. The overshoot could strain accommodation plans for the Games, which will not feature a traditional athletes' village. Instead, organisers plan to house competitors and officials in hotels, temporary wooden accommodation in Nagoya, and on the Costa Serena cruise ship.

Discussions with OCA Underway

"It is true that the number of registrations has exceeded 15,000 and we are trying to trim the excess numbers," the organising committee told Reuters. "We are in talks with the OCA for a solution." Reuters has contacted the OCA for comment.

Source: REUTERS
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