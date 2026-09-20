Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings

IMAGE: Vidarsa Vinod celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 20th edition of the Asian Games is being held in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

The first Asian Games were held in New Delhi in 1951 after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru advocated for the Games to foster closer bond between Asian nations following the second World War.

This is the third time that Japan is hosting the Asian Games after 1958 (Tokyo) and 1994 (Hiroshima).

Medals table of the 2026 Asian Games: