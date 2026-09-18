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Asian Games 2026: Indian men's soft tennis team lose to Chinese Taipei

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 18, 2026 10:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian men's Soft Tennis Team faced a tough 0-3 loss against Chinese Taipei in their Asian Games Preliminary Round, Group C match.

Indian Soft Tennis Team

IMAGE: India's Soft Tennis team went down to Chinese Taipei in their Preliminary Round match at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • The Indian men's Soft Tennis Team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei in their Preliminary Round, Group C match.
  • Jay Meena and Yogesh Choudhary lost their doubles match 0-5, followed by Aryan Thakur's 1-4 singles defeat.
  • Aniket Patel and Om Yadav were also defeated 1-5 in their doubles match, sealing Chinese Taipei's 3-0 victory.
  • Indian teqball debutant Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza secured two wins in the women's singles event, advancing directly to the semi-finals.
 

The Indian men's Soft Tennis team put up a determined fight but suffered a 0-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei in their Preliminary Round, Group C, at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday.

India began the tie with the doubles encounter, where Jay Meena and Yogesh Choudhary went down 0-5 against Kai-Wen Yu and Wei-Chieh Lin.

In the singles match, Aryan Thakur fought hard but lost 1-4 to Yu-Sang Chang, giving Chinese Taipei an unassailable 2-0 lead.

India's Aniket Patel and Om Yadav then featured in the second doubles match but were defeated 1-5 by Po-Yi Chen and Yu-Hsun Chen, as Chinese Taipei completed a 3-0 victory.

India Face Mongolia In Next Match

The Indian squad features Asian Games debutants Aryan Thakur, Om Yadav and Yogesh Choudhary, along with Jay Meena, a TAGG athlete.

India will now look to bounce back in their next Group C fixture against Mongolia.

Meanwhile, Indian teqball debutant Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza continued her impressive campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, securing two wins in the women's singles event to book her place directly in the semi-finals on Friday.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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