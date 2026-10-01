History beckons: India eye Asian Games hockey gold after 44 years

Forty-four years after their 1982 triumph, India face China for Asian Games women’s hockey gold, with Olympic qualification for LA 2028 also at stake.

IMAGE: The Indian women’s hockey team drew with China 2-2 at the FIH Hockey World Cup in August and will take confidence from that going into the Asian Games final on Friday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's women's hockey team will compete against defending champions China in the Asian Games gold-medal match, with the winner also securing qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

This final marks India's third attempt to reclaim the Asian Games title since their 1982 triumph, having previously lost in the 1998 and 2018 finals.

India enters the final with strong momentum, having won the FIH Nations Cup and achieved their best FIH World Cup finish in 52 years (fifth place) earlier in 2026.

Both India and China topped their respective pools with perfect records and secured hard-fought semi-final victories, with India defeating South Korea 2-0 and China prevailing over Japan in a shootout.

India's offensive strength is highlighted by Deepika, who leads the tournament with 21 goals, predominantly from penalty corners, while China's attack is led by Zhong Jiaqi with nine goals.

Forty-four years after their 1982 triumph, India face China for Asian Games women’s hockey gold, with Olympic qualification for LA 2028 also at stake. Forty-four years after Indian women’s hockey created history by winning the Asian Games gold medal in 1982, the Indian team stands on the threshold of another golden chapter. On Friday, India will take on defending champions China in the women’s hockey gold-medal match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with not just continental supremacy but a place at the LA 2028 Olympic Games at stake.

Road to the Final

Since that memorable triumph in 1982, India have twice come close to reclaiming the Asian Games title. They reached the final in 1998 and 2018, only to return with silver medals after defeats to South Korea and Japan, respectively. Now, a new generation has the opportunity to end that long wait and reclaim the top spot for India on the Asian Games podium, as per a Hockey India press release.

The team’s confidence comes from a remarkable run in 2026. India lifted the FIH Nations Cup earlier this year and then produced their best-ever finish at an FIH World Cup in 52 years, securing fifth place at the 2026 edition in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The World Cup campaign also provided an important reference point for this Asian Games final: India held world No. 4 China to a goalless draw in Amsterdam. That result will offer encouragement as the two unbeaten sides prepare for their decisive clash in Kakamigahara.

Semi-Final Showdowns

Both teams topped their respective pools with perfect records before being pushed hard in the semi-finals. China were unable to find a breakthrough against hosts Japan during regulation time in the first semi-final, with the contest ending 0-0 after 60 minutes. However, the defending champions held their nerve in the shootout, prevailing 4-2 to book their place in the final.

India also faced a stern examination against South Korea, who kept Indian attackers at bay for much of the contest, but Ishika finally broke the deadlock late in the third quarter. Captain Salima Tete then added a second goal in the fourth quarter to seal India’s place in the gold-medal match.

"For us it was really important to stay calm and have patience, and I think we did that really well," said India’s Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne, on the tough semi-final win over South Korea.

Coaches' Outlook and Key Players

About the final against China, Marijne said: "We have confidence, but we also realise that China is a very good team. They are still number four in the world. We did really well at the World Cup, better than them, but still they have a lot of experience…Some things we can improve (from the semi-final performance) and that’s how we approach the final against China."

India’s campaign has been built on a combination of defensive resilience and attacking variety. Goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi have provided a strong last line of defence. At the other end, India have demonstrated their ability to score through both penalty corners and open play. Deepika has been the standout scorer, leading the tournament charts with 21 goals in six matches, including 19 from penalty corners. Navneet follows with 10 goals, seven of which have come from field play.

China too possess considerable firepower, with Zhong Jiaqi leading her team’s scoring charts with nine goals, while Chen Yi and Zhang Ying have contributed seven each. Yet, the final presents a different challenge. With the Asian Games gold medal also securing qualification for the Olympics, the stakes could hardly be higher. The gold-medal match may ultimately depend on which team can channel the occasion, absorb the pressure and execute during the decisive moments.