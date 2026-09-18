Asian Games 2026: India's Quimcy Dsouza storms into teqball semis

India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has made a remarkable debut at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, securing two crucial victories in the Teqball women's singles event to advance directly to the semi-finals.

IMAGE: Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza advanced to the Teqball women's singles semi-final at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza secured two impressive wins in the Teqball women's singles event at the 2026 Asian Games.

She advanced directly to the semi-finals after defeating Japan's Yuina Sakamoto and Cambodia's Koemyean DY.

Dsouza showcased a strong comeback against Sakamoto, winning 2-1 after losing the first game.

India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza made an impressive start to her campaign at the 2026 Asian Games, registering two wins in the Teqball women's singles event to advance to the semi-finals in Nagoya on Friday.

Dominant Performance in Group Stage

Quimcy produced a strong comeback in her Group A, Match 2 encounter against Japan's Yuina Sakamoto, recovering from a 10-12 loss in the opening game to win the next two games 12-11, 13-11 and seal a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

The Indian debutant followed it up with a convincing 2-0 win over Cambodia's Koemyean DY in Group A, Match 3. Quimcy won the opening game 12-9 before closing out the match 12-7 to qualify directly for the semi-finals of the women's singles event.

Upcoming Mixed Doubles Challenge

With her singles campaign progressing strongly, Quimcy will now turn her attention to the Mixed Doubles event, where she will partner fellow Indian Mohamed Anas Imran Beg.

The Indian pair will face the Philippines' Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin at 9.30am IST.