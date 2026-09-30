Asian Games: Double gold in compound archery! Sahil-Chikitha Triumph In Mixed Event

India's compound mixed archery duo, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav, clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games after a thrilling shoot-off against Korea, while also securing a crucial quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games.

IMAGE: Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav celebrate on the podium after winning the Compound Mixed Team archery gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav secured a gold medal in compound mixed archery at the Asian Games, beating Korea in a shoot-off.

The victory also earned India a coveted quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games.

This is Chikitha's second consecutive gold medal and the second gold for the Indian archery team at the current Asian Games.

Earlier, the Indian women's compound archery team, including Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha, and Prithika Pradeep, won gold and equalled a world record.

India's compound mixed archery pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav bagged the gold medal and secured a a 2028 Olympic quota place by beating Korea in a tense shoot-off at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Chikitha and Sahil showed nerves of steel to prevail over Korea's Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu in a thrilling final, winning 158-157 after a shoot-off.

Two Golds For Chikitha

The Indian duo had entered the gold-medal match after beating Thailand 156-155 in the semi-finals.

This is the second successive gold medal for Chikitha.

This is also the second gold medal in a row for the Indian archery team after they had triumphed in the Indian women's compound team event.

Women's Team Dominance and World Record

Earlier, the Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep dominated the women's summit clash to secure the top spot on the podium.

The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

China's team comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver medal, while the South Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze medal.

The Indian trio brought their 'A' game to the fore in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after finding perfection with a series of perfect 10s.

The defending champions continued to dominate, taking the second end 60-58 to extend their lead before consolidating their position further at 178-176 heading into the final end.

China crumbled under pressure with two 9s, while India produced yet another perfect round with six perfect 10s to not only defend the title but also equal the World record.

India had won five gold medals in archery in the previous edition of the Asian Games.