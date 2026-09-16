Asian Games 2026: 10 facts you need to know

Discover essential facts and figures about the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including new sports, Olympic qualification pathways, and Japan's role as host for this major multi-sport event.

IMAGE: 3 Days to Go: Asian Games set to begin in Japan. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points The 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4, featuring 469 medal events in 43 sports.

Japan is hosting the Asian Games for the third time, with approximately 17,000 athletes and officials participating.

New sports like mixed martial arts, padel, surfing, virtual taekwondo, and teqball are introduced, while chess and dragon boat racing are dropped.

Esports and breaking, which debuted in Hangzhou, are retained on the programme.

The Games will serve as a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in several sports, including archery and hockey.

This year's edition runs from September 19 to October 4, although competition began on September 10 with the start of the men's basketball tournament.

Japan is hosting the Games for the third time, having previously staged the event in Tokyo in 1958 and in Hiroshima in 1994. It was one of 11 participating countries in the first Asian Games held in 1951.

Participation And Scale Of The Games

Organisers had budgeted for around 15,000 athletes and officials from 45 participating countries and regions, but registrations swelled to about 17,000, putting a strain on accommodation availability.

There will be 469 medal events in 43 sports, up from the 40 sports contested at the previous edition in Hangzhou three years ago.

Competitions will be spread across Aichi Prefecture and other parts of Japan, with Tokyo hosting the swimming events and Osaka among the cities staging the football tournament.

New And Dropped Sports At Aichi-Nagoya

Aichi-Nagoya will feature several Asian Games newcomers, including mixed martial arts, padel and surfing, as well as virtual taekwondo and teqball, which combines aspects of football and table tennis.

Chess, go, Chinese chess (xiangqi) and bridge, all of which previously featured on the Asian Games programme, have been dropped for Aichi-Nagoya, along with dragon boat racing, roller skating and marathon swimming (open water swimming).

Esports, which was a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games before making its medal debut in Hangzhou, has been retained on the programme. Breaking, also known as breakdancing, which made its Games debut in Hangzhou, will also feature.

Olympic Qualification And Historical Performance

The Aichi-Nagoya Games will also serve as a qualifying route for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with athletes able to secure direct quota places in archery, hockey, sailing, squash, surfing, tennis and triathlon.

China has topped the Asian Games medal table at every edition since 1982. At Hangzhou, the hosts secured a record-breaking 201 gold medals. Japan were second with 52, followed by South Korea with 42.