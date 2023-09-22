Asiad: Rower Balraj Panwar advances to men's single sculls Final

IMAGE: Balraj Panwar finished third in the men's singles sculls semi-finals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. Photograph: Sai Media/X

Indian rower Balraj Panwar qualified for Final A of the men's single sculls at the Asian Games in Hanghzou on Friday.

The 24-year-old Panwar finished third with a timing of 7:22:22 in the semi-final F A/B2 to make the cut for the medal race.

There are multiple finals in rowing. However, the top three rowers in the Final A will win medals.

The Indian men's quadruple sculls team, men's lightweight double sculls category, men's double sculls, coxed eight, coxless pair, coxless four in men's section, and coxless four, coxed eight in women's team have all made the finals in the rowing events.