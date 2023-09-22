News
Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team make quarters

Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team make quarters

Source: PTI
September 22, 2023 14:22 IST
India players celebrate after their win over South Korea on Friday

IMAGE: India players celebrate after their win over South Korea on Friday. Photograph: Team India/X

The Indian men's volleyball team continued its impressive run at the Hangzhou Asian Games, advancing to the quarter-finals with a clinical 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Friday.

Following their stunning win over South Korea, India notched up a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei in an hour and 25 minutes to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs.

India will face either Japan or Kazakhstan on Sunday.

 

India lagged 6-10 early on but Erin Varghese helped the side to reduce the gap to 11-13. After lagging for most part, India finally drew parity at 21-21 before Varghese and Ashwal Rai won the final two points to give India the lead.

India led 3-0 initially in the second set but Chinese Taipei managed to level the scores at 17-17. However, Indian moved ahead in the final moments with consecutive points to close the issue 25-22.

India made a positive start in the decider, leading 10-4 at one stage. Chinese Taipei managed to narrow it down to 10-12 before drawing level at 14-14. India, however, moved ahead to 21-18 before sealing it comfortably 25-21.

Source: PTI
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

