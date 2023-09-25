Asiad basketball: Winning start for Indian men, women lose

IMAGE: The Indian men's basketball team commenced their Asian Games campaign on a bright note. Photograph: BFI_basketball/X

It was a bitter-sweet day for Indian basketball at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday, as the men's team won their Group C clash against Malaysia while the women's team went down to Uzbekistan in their Group A game.

Taking on the more fancied Uzbeks in the 3x3 basketball match, the Indian women competed hard but eventually came out on the losing side. The eventual scoreline read 14-19 in favour of the Uzbeks.

India went into the Uzbekistan clash with Vaishnavi Yadav, Siya Deodhar, Anumaria Shaju, and Yashneet Kaur. The Indians had a total possession of 40 while the Uzbek girls fared slightly better at 45.

The women's team will next lock horns with China on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the men’s team defeated Malaysia 16-20 in their first 3x3 game of Pool C.

Sahaij Pratap Singh, Princepal Singh, Pranav Prince and Lokendra Singh started for the Indians.

The Indians dominated the game from the get-go, keeping possession of 43 while their opponents lagged in that aspect, with possession of only 34.

On Wednesday, the men’s team will play their second match of Pool C against Macau-China.

The 3x3 basketball event started on Monday and will conclude on October 1.

Indian men's basketball 3x3 team: Sejin Mathew, Amrendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, and Lokendra Singh.

Indian women's basketball 3x3 team: Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, and Vaishnavi Yadav.