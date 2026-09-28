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Asian Games: Yashvir bags silver, Rohit takes bronze in Javelin Throw

By REDIFF SPORTS Updated: September 28, 2026 18:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian javelin throwers Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav delivered a remarkable double podium finish, securing silver and bronze medals respectively, at the Asian Games on Monday.

India's Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav celebrate after winning silver and bronze respectively at the Asian Games men's javelin throw event on Monday

IMAGE: India's Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav celebrate after winning silver and bronze respectively at the Asian Games men's javelin throw event on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

Key Points

  • Yashvir Singh secured a silver medal in men's javelin throw at the Asian Games with a personal best of 85.72m.
  • Rohit Yadav clinched the bronze medal, throwing the javelin 84.35m, ensuring a double podium finish for India.
  • Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with an 88.33m throw.
  • The Indian duo's success follows the withdrawal of reigning champion Neeraj Chopra due to injury.

Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav lit up Nagoya, securing a double podium finish for India in the men's javelin throw at Asian Games on Monday.

Yashvir took silver while Rohit bagged the bronze respectively.

Yashvir's Records Personal Best

India's Yashvir Singh in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Paloma Mizuho Sports Park, Nagoya, Japan, on Monday

IMAGE: India's Yashvir Singh in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Paloma Mizuho Sports Park, Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Yashvir threw the javelin to a distance of 85.72 m, his personal best.

His last three throws were 84.31m, 85.14m and 85.72m. He saved his biggest throw for the very last attempt.

India's Rohit Yadav in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Asian Games on Monday

IMAGE: India's Rohit Yadav en route his bronze-medal winning effort at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rohit, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, threw the javelin at 84.35m to bag the bronze medal.

Yashvir had won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games this year, but Rohit Yadav could not finish on the podium there.

The two athletes were India's biggest hopes in javelin throw after a late ligament injury forced reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to withdraw from this Asian Games.

Pathirage Wins Gold

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won gold, with an effort of 88.55m.

Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a season-best effort of 80.29m to finish fourth.

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YashvirRohitJavelinIndiaAsian Games

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