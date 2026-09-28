Asian Games: Yashvir bags silver, Rohit takes bronze in Javelin Throw

Indian javelin throwers Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav delivered a remarkable double podium finish, securing silver and bronze medals respectively, at the Asian Games on Monday.
Key Points
- Yashvir Singh secured a silver medal in men's javelin throw at the Asian Games with a personal best of 85.72m.
- Rohit Yadav clinched the bronze medal, throwing the javelin 84.35m, ensuring a double podium finish for India.
- Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with an 88.33m throw.
- The Indian duo's success follows the withdrawal of reigning champion Neeraj Chopra due to injury.
Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav lit up Nagoya, securing a double podium finish for India in the men's javelin throw at Asian Games on Monday.
Yashvir took silver while Rohit bagged the bronze respectively.
Yashvir's Records Personal Best
Yashvir threw the javelin to a distance of 85.72 m, his personal best.
His last three throws were 84.31m, 85.14m and 85.72m. He saved his biggest throw for the very last attempt.
Rohit, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, threw the javelin at 84.35m to bag the bronze medal.
Yashvir had won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games this year, but Rohit Yadav could not finish on the podium there.
The two athletes were India's biggest hopes in javelin throw after a late ligament injury forced reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to withdraw from this Asian Games.
Pathirage Wins Gold
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won gold, with an effort of 88.55m.
Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a season-best effort of 80.29m to finish fourth.