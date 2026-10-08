Kuwait To Host First Asian Esports And Mind Sports Games In 2027

Discover how the Olympic Council of Asia's new contract with Kuwait will establish the inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games in 2027, creating a dedicated continental platform for competitive gaming and mental challenges.

Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has signed a Host City Contract with Kuwait for the inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games in 2027.

This dedicated continental event is projected to host approximately 4,000 athletes, with the Philippines potentially hosting the second edition in 2029.

Esports, which debuted as a demonstration event in 2018 and became a medal sport at Hangzhou 2022, will now have its own major continental competition.

The new biennial event is expected to provide Indian players with more opportunities to represent their country and foster a stronger national-team competitive culture.

Industry leaders like Akshaj Shenoy and Animesh Agarwal believe a standalone event will help esports develop a distinct identity and audience at the continental level.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has signed the Host City Contract with Kuwait to stage the inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games in 2027, creating a dedicated continental event for esports and mind sports.

The inaugural edition is expected to feature around 4,000 athletes, while the OCA is also in discussions with the Philippines to host the second edition in 2029.

New Era For Asian Esports

Esports made its Asian Games debut as a demonstration event in 2018 before becoming an official medal sport at Hangzhou 2022.

India competed in four titles at Hangzhou and again featured in four titles at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, where esports was part of the official medal programme.

Impact On Indian Players And The Sport

For India's players, the dedicated event could provide another opportunity to represent the country and compete regularly in a national-team setting.

India's League of Legends captain at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Akshaj Shenoy, said a biennial event could help build a stronger competitive culture around national teams, while S8UL Esports Co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal said a standalone event could help esports develop a distinct identity and audience at the continental level.