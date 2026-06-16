Indian Squash Duo Abhay Singh And Velavan Senthilkumar Aim To Defend Asian Doubles Title

Indian squash champions Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar are geared up to defend their title at the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Malaysia, leading a strong contingent of Indian players including Joshna Chinappa.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar are defending champions and top seeds at the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Malaysia.

The Indian contingent includes Rahul Baitha, Suraj Kumar Chand, Joshna Chinappa, Rathika Seelan, Janet Vidhi, and Pooja Arthi.

Anahat Singh, a previous mixed doubles winner, will not compete as she prepares for the World Junior Championships.

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar are seeded second in mixed doubles, aiming to improve on their previous bronze medal finish.

Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar will look to extend their dominance when the pair begins its campaign in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships, beginning in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The defending champions have been given top billing in Pool A, while compatriots Rahul Baitha and Suraj Kumar Chand are seeded eighth and feature in Pool B of the league-cum-knockout competition.

Indian Contingent At Asian Doubles

Last year, Abhay had partnered the young Anahat Singh to also win the mixed crown. Anahat then went on to clinch the top honours in the women's doubles, partnering the experienced Joshna Chinappa.

However, Anahat will not compete in Malaysia this week, as she is preparing for the World Junior Championships in Canada next month.

Joshna is pairing up with Rathika Seelan, and the duo is seeded second in the women's section. Compatriots Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi are seeded seventh. Both pairs are placed in Pool B.

Joshna and Senthilkumar are seeded second in mixed doubles and will look to better their bronze-medal finish from the previous edition.