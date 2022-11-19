News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Cup TT: Manika's sizzling campaign comes to an end

Asian Cup TT: Manika's sizzling campaign comes to an end

Source: PTI
November 19, 2022 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manika Batra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ultimate Table Tennis/Twitter

Star paddler Manika Batra's dream run in the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament ended as she went down fighting against fourth seed Mima Ito of Japan in Bangkok on Saturday.

The unseeded Manika, who became the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the continental tournament, lost 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11 (2-4) to the world No.5 Japanese paddler.

 

World No. 44 Manika had earlier defeated world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium.

Manika has already ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the Asian Cup after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

The ace Indian woman paddler had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

The $ 200,000 event features the top 16 players in the men's and women's singles from the continent based on world rankings and qualifications.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Italian referee Orsato to officiate World Cup opener
Italian referee Orsato to officiate World Cup opener
FIFA promises faster, accurate offside decisions
FIFA promises faster, accurate offside decisions
FIFA World Cup: 'Female referees attracts attention'
FIFA World Cup: 'Female referees attracts attention'
Shraddha murder case: Search for body parts continues
Shraddha murder case: Search for body parts continues
Jain clip: Sisodia says he's undergoing physiotherapy
Jain clip: Sisodia says he's undergoing physiotherapy
Bombay HC denies relief to Kuwaiti royal family
Bombay HC denies relief to Kuwaiti royal family
SEE: AAP's Satyendar Jain gets massage in Tihar jail
SEE: AAP's Satyendar Jain gets massage in Tihar jail

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'Unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup'

'Unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup'

Qatar rejects refugee football fans for FIFA World Cup

Qatar rejects refugee football fans for FIFA World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances